Leeds United v Cardiff City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, Joe Rothwell and Junior Firpo start, Pascal Struijk back on bench

Might be the best way to describe this one, one look at the table and you would think home banker, first v 18th. And 29 points between the two sides. Let’s hope it proves a home banker. But Cardiff are unbeaten in eight under new boss Omer Riza and will likely set up to frustrate in a bid to catch Leeds on the counter. Daniel Farke said as much in his pre-match presser and was full of respect for the Bluebirds. For Leeds, though, now with 17 games left, it’s time to kick on, two points clear at the top of the table and three clear in the autos. Second-placed Sheffield United are away at Derby County today and third-placed Burnley are away at Portsmouth - both also in 3pm kick-offs. You would think there would be a good chance that both would win so Leeds can ill afford any slip ups here, especially with a hard game on Wednesday night away at Coventry City. Pascal Struijk is the big selection debate here. The centre-back returned to training on Tuesday and if all is well there must be a strong chance that Farke puts such an important player like him straight back in. That would then mean Ampadu into midfield and one of Gruev/Tanaka dropping out. Probably Gruev. Firpo v Byram also remains a key topic but Byram is getting the nod of late. The winger slots seem fairly well settled at present, despite Ramazani and Gnonto’s presences. Team news at 2pm. Leeds are 1-3 on here but that looks very short. Prediction: A narrow Whites win. Maybe 1-0. It is also VERY cold in the West Stand, icy wind blowing through. Another big day. Wrap up and fingers crossed.