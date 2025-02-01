Leeds United v Cardiff City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, Joe Rothwell and Junior Firpo start, Pascal Struijk back on bench
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised.
Leeds United v Cardiff City live
3pm kick-off
As Leeds United face Cardiff City at Elland Road today - not on the box. All the build-up to come here
Good afternoon from Elland Road!
Good afternoon from Elland Road!
Stage is set
Stage is set
Banana skin?
Might be the best way to describe this one, one look at the table and you would think home banker, first v 18th. And 29 points between the two sides. Let’s hope it proves a home banker. But Cardiff are unbeaten in eight under new boss Omer Riza and will likely set up to frustrate in a bid to catch Leeds on the counter. Daniel Farke said as much in his pre-match presser and was full of respect for the Bluebirds. For Leeds, though, now with 17 games left, it’s time to kick on, two points clear at the top of the table and three clear in the autos. Second-placed Sheffield United are away at Derby County today and third-placed Burnley are away at Portsmouth - both also in 3pm kick-offs. You would think there would be a good chance that both would win so Leeds can ill afford any slip ups here, especially with a hard game on Wednesday night away at Coventry City. Pascal Struijk is the big selection debate here. The centre-back returned to training on Tuesday and if all is well there must be a strong chance that Farke puts such an important player like him straight back in. That would then mean Ampadu into midfield and one of Gruev/Tanaka dropping out. Probably Gruev. Firpo v Byram also remains a key topic but Byram is getting the nod of late. The winger slots seem fairly well settled at present, despite Ramazani and Gnonto’s presences. Team news at 2pm. Leeds are 1-3 on here but that looks very short. Prediction: A narrow Whites win. Maybe 1-0. It is also VERY cold in the West Stand, icy wind blowing through. Another big day. Wrap up and fingers crossed.
Ampadu on Burnley autos battle and Cardiff test
Ampadu on Burnley autos battle and Cardiff test
Arrivals - a big boost
Pascal Struijk with the squad.
First Leeds arrivals
Bogle, Ampadu and Piroe - in a nice new training top - royal blue and yellow
Pascal in the house
Pascal in the house
Leeds team - Firpo starts
Leeds United v Cardiff City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.
Cardiff team and bench
Cardiff team and bench
Warm ups
Getting underway at Elland Road, two changes for Leeds then as Firpo and Rothwell replace benched pair Byram and Gruev, Struijk back on the bench, and injury doubt Wober too
An interesting absentee
An interesting absentee
Warm ups
Warm ups
All set
Warm ups done at Elland Road.
Here we go
Players out at Elland Road.
Underway!
1: Underway at Elland Road
The wings
1: James on the right where he links up so well with Bogle, Solomon on the left in front of Firpo. Bright start by Leeds, James breaks, Piroe twice tries to find Solomon but Cardiff clear
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.