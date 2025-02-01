Leeds United v Cardiff City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, Joe Rothwell and Junior Firpo start, Pascal Struijk back on bench

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United return to action at Elland Road today as the visit of Cardiff City provides the next test in their Championship promotion quest.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised.

Leeds United v Cardiff City live

Fri, 31 Jan, 2025, 18:00 BST

3pm kick-off

As Leeds United face Cardiff City at Elland Road today - not on the box. All the build-up to come here

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 12:10 BST

Good afternoon from Elland Road!

Good afternoon from Elland Road!

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 12:15 BST

Stage is set

Stage is set

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 12:23 BST

Banana skin?

Might be the best way to describe this one, one look at the table and you would think home banker, first v 18th. And 29 points between the two sides. Let’s hope it proves a home banker. But Cardiff are unbeaten in eight under new boss Omer Riza and will likely set up to frustrate in a bid to catch Leeds on the counter. Daniel Farke said as much in his pre-match presser and was full of respect for the Bluebirds. For Leeds, though, now with 17 games left, it’s time to kick on, two points clear at the top of the table and three clear in the autos. Second-placed Sheffield United are away at Derby County today and third-placed Burnley are away at Portsmouth - both also in 3pm kick-offs. You would think there would be a good chance that both would win so Leeds can ill afford any slip ups here, especially with a hard game on Wednesday night away at Coventry City. Pascal Struijk is the big selection debate here. The centre-back returned to training on Tuesday and if all is well there must be a strong chance that Farke puts such an important player like him straight back in. That would then mean Ampadu into midfield and one of Gruev/Tanaka dropping out. Probably Gruev. Firpo v Byram also remains a key topic but Byram is getting the nod of late. The winger slots seem fairly well settled at present, despite Ramazani and Gnonto’s presences. Team news at 2pm. Leeds are 1-3 on here but that looks very short. Prediction: A narrow Whites win. Maybe 1-0. It is also VERY cold in the West Stand, icy wind blowing through. Another big day. Wrap up and fingers crossed.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 12:59 BST

Ampadu on Burnley autos battle and Cardiff test

Ampadu on Burnley autos battle and Cardiff test

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 13:34 BST

Arrivals - a big boost

Pascal Struijk with the squad.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 13:37 BST

First Leeds arrivals

Bogle, Ampadu and Piroe - in a nice new training top - royal blue and yellow

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 13:40 BST

Pascal in the house

Pascal in the house

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:01 BST

Leeds team - Firpo starts

Leeds United v Cardiff City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:02 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:03 BST

Cardiff team and bench

Cardiff team and bench

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:07 BST

Warm ups

Getting underway at Elland Road, two changes for Leeds then as Firpo and Rothwell replace benched pair Byram and Gruev, Struijk back on the bench, and injury doubt Wober too

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:08 BST

An interesting absentee

An interesting absentee

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:37 BST

Warm ups

Warm ups

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:46 BST

All set

Warm ups done at Elland Road.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 14:56 BST

Here we go

Players out at Elland Road.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 15:01 BST

Underway!

1: Underway at Elland Road

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 15:03 BST

The wings

1: James on the right where he links up so well with Bogle, Solomon on the left in front of Firpo. Bright start by Leeds, James breaks, Piroe twice tries to find Solomon but Cardiff clear

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CityElland RoadPascal Struijk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice