Leeds United v Cagliari team news: Four home debuts and new faces on very young Whites bench

Summer signings Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca all make their first starts at Elland Road, six days before the Premier League opener at home to Wolves.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has named a very young bench for Sunday night’s friendly as Morten Spencer, Keenan Carole, Mateo Joseph Fernandez, Harry Christy and new signing Sonny Perkins are among the substitutes.

Helder Costa is also named on the bench along with Ian Poveda and Mateusz Klich.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HOME DEBUT: For Leeds United's Marc Roca. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds ended their pre-season tour of Australia with seven players injured and none of them are involved.

Luis Sinisterra hobbled off with a hamstring injury in last weekend’s draw against Crystal Palace whilst Adam Forshaw tweaked his knee.

Captain Liam Cooper missed all three games Down Under due to an Achilles issue whilst Cody Drameh also sat out the fixture against Palace.

Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture), Luke Ayling (knee surgery) and Junior Firpo (knock) remain out injured whilst winger Dan James is also not involved.

James is suspended for next Saturday’s first game of the new Premier League season at home to Wolves.

Leeds had a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday and several other players are not involved this evening.

Young striker star Joe Gelhardt plays no part whilst summer signing Darko Gyabi is not in the squad and neither are the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate or Leo Hjelde.