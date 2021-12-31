Leeds United v Burnley: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Leeds kick off the new year with a bottom-of-the-table clash as they face a Burnley side struggling to escape the drop zone.

In the teams' last encounter in August, Sean Dyche's men were close to snatching their first win of the season before Bamford's 86th minute equaliser denied Burnley a win at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have since registered one victory but are still in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety.

With two games in hand over Leeds, Burnley will hope to gain ground in Sunday's contest, a vital battle in the fight to preserve Premier League status for the 2021/2022 season.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Stuart Dallas on the ball during Leeds United's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Leeds United will kick off against Burnley at 2pm on Sunday January 2.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Burnley will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Burnley head coach Sean Dyche. Pic: Alex Livesey.

What happened the last time the teams met?

It ended honours even at Turf Moor in August, with Bamford rescuing a late point for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Chris Wood put Burnley ahead against his former side in the 61st minute, reacting to Matthew Lowton's strike and touching the ball past Illan Meslier from close range.

Bamford's equalised against his old club in a similar fashion, with substitute Jamie Shackleton's shot from inside the box deflecting off Ben Mee into the path of the Whites' number nine, who nudged it into the bottom corner.

Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring Leeds United's equaliser during the Whites' 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor in August. Pic: Jan Kruger.

The Clarets haven't beaten Leeds since April 2016, when a first minute goal from Scott Arfield was the difference as Burnley continued their promotion charge during their Championship title-winning season.

The clubs have met 63 times throughout history, with the Whites coming out on top 33 times.

How are Burnley doing?

Burnley are 18th in the table, having taken 11 points from 16 games.

Dyche's side have won just one Premier League game all season, a 3-1 win over Brentford in October.

Away from home, the Clarets have conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game.

On Thursday, Burnley lost 3-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford, with the Reds going 3-0 up inside 35 minutes before former Whites player Aaron Lennon grabbed one back for the visitors before the break.