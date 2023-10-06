Leeds United v Bristol City injury news with 10 out and 4 doubts

Leeds United will look to end on a high before the October international break when they welcome Bristol City to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Southampton by winning 1-0 against QPR on Wednesday night, with Crysencio Summerville netting the vital goal to get Daniel Farke’s side back on track.

The win moved Leeds into sixth with 16 points. In a congested league table, the Robins are just one point behind the Whites but sit five places below in 11th. Ahead of the meeting in West Yorkshire, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps with both managers contending with issues ahead of the fixture.