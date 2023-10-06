Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Bristol City injury news with 10 out and 4 doubts

Leeds United are back in action Championship action against Bristol City on Saturday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:49 BST

Leeds United will look to end on a high before the October international break when they welcome Bristol City to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Southampton by winning 1-0 against QPR on Wednesday night, with Crysencio Summerville netting the vital goal to get Daniel Farke’s side back on track.

The win moved Leeds into sixth with 16 points. In a congested league table, the Robins are just one point behind the Whites but sit five places below in 11th. Ahead of the meeting in West Yorkshire, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps with both managers contending with issues ahead of the fixture.

Farke said in his pre-match press conference: “Jamie will miss the game, his shoulder is too painful but hopefully back after the international break.”

1. Jamie Shackleton - out

Jamie Shackleton - out

Farke said in his pre-match press conference: "Jamie will miss the game, his shoulder is too painful but hopefully back after the international break."

The goalkeeper is currently out with a knee issue.

2. Harvey Wiles-Richards - out

The goalkeeper is currently out with a knee issue.

The Tottenham loanee was injured in training last month and is not expected back towards the end of November.

3. Djed Spence - out

Djed Spence - out

The Tottenham loanee was injured in training last month and is not expected back towards the end of November.

The player is recovering from an ACL injury he picked up in February.

4. Rob Atkinson - out

Rob Atkinson - out

The player is recovering from an ACL injury he picked up in February.

