Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo all come into the XI at the expense of Lewis Bate and Pascal Struijk who both drop to the bench and Dan James who is suspended.

Luke Ayling is also suspended whilst Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Tyler Roberts [torn hamstring] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] are all out injured.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford does not feature.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford has been fighting to get fit as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia and Marsch said it was a waiting game to see whether the striker could be involved against the Seagulls.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha both start having both come off during the second-half of Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, Raphinha after sitting down on the Elland Road pitch late and appearing to be stretching out his right leg.

Harrison took a knock from Reece James early on and failed to run it off.

Leeds United v Brighton: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Bate, Gray, Greenwood.