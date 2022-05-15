Leeds United v Brighton team news: Three changes as Joe Gelhardt starts but no Patrick Bamford

Joe Gelhardt starts as Whites boss Jesse Marsch makes three changes to his Leeds United side for Sunday's massive Premier League clash against Brighton at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 1:19 pm

Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo all come into the XI at the expense of Lewis Bate and Pascal Struijk who both drop to the bench and Dan James who is suspended.

Luke Ayling is also suspended whilst Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Tyler Roberts [torn hamstring] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] are all out injured.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford does not feature.

Bamford has been fighting to get fit as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia and Marsch said it was a waiting game to see whether the striker could be involved against the Seagulls.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha both start having both come off during the second-half of Wednesday night's 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, Raphinha after sitting down on the Elland Road pitch late and appearing to be stretching out his right leg.

Harrison took a knock from Reece James early on and failed to run it off.

Leeds United v Brighton: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Bate, Gray, Greenwood.

STARTING: Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt, right, and Mateusz Klich, centre. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
