Graham Potter's side have recently been without Zambia international midfielder Enock Mwepu, young Ecuador winger Jeremy Sarmiento and Poland midfielder Jakub Moder who will all miss the trip to West Yorkshire.

Sarmiento has a hamstring injury whilst Moder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last month's goalless draw at home to Norwich City.

Mwepu has trained with the group as he works his way back from a groin problem but boss Potter has revealed that he will not feature against the Whites.

TRIO OUT: For Brighton boss Graham Potter, above, ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"Enock did a little bit with the group, but this weekend's game is still a little bit too soon," said Potter at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We’re in the same position as we were against Manchester United in terms of selection."

Brighton blitzed the Red Devils 4-0 last weekend to stay ninth in the table.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last seven games and that defeat came at Manchester City.

Victories at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves have featured in their recent run.