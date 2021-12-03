Leeds United v Brentford: YEP Jury give their verdicts

JACOB STARR It’s Brentford at home on Sunday, and a chance of getting successive wins following that late, late victory against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Raphinha’s 93rd-minute penalty was the only goal of the game but oh how important could that goal turn out to be.

Leeds United are going to be the death of all of us. The Whites moved five points clear of the relegation zone and, with the Bees visiting Elland Road this weekend, the opportunity is there for us to get ourselves up into mid-table. The newly-promoted away side have had a mixed bag of results, including wins at West Ham and Wolves, a draw with Liverpool, and defeats to Burnley and Norwich.

Leeds United fans are expecting striker Patrick Bamford to feature at some point against Brentford after he came through his Under-23s' run-out earlier in the week while Kalvin Phillips' public support of coach Marcelo Bielsa has also been welcomed. Picture: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images.

Their unpredictability reminds me a little of us last season. Marcelo Bielsa may have the option of playing Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, which has been a long time coming to say the least. If both are 100 per cent, I would imagine Bamford will come back in, simply because we have lacked a focal point in attack, as well as his goal contribution.

Our defence, on the other hand, has recorded back-to-back clean sheets so perhaps no need for Ayling just yet.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Brentford 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United fans feel Brentford have come too soon for Luke Ayling's comeback game. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Wow, how Leeds needed that win! The late, late, late 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace came thanks to Raphinha’s injury-time penalty.

This weekend brings Brentford to Elland Road who, after an impressive start to the season, have fallen down the table owing to some indifferent results.

Thomas Frank isn’t the most popular manager after his comments before the game with Leeds that ended 1-1 after United had lost to Forest in the season the Whites were promoted.

Marcelo Bielsa could include Patrick Bamford in the matchday squad after the striker came through a 90-minute appearance for the Under-23s that ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Tyler Roberts, left, warming up ahead of Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace has impressed Leeds United fans in recent outings. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Luke Ayling also played 45 minutes in the game. Sam Greenwood scored the two Leeds goals.

Marcelo Bielsa dropped Firpo, Harrison and Rodrigo to the bench for the Palace game but both Firpo and Rodrigo came on at the start of the second half in place of Struijk and Klich.

He may decide to keep the same starting XI on Sunday with Roberts up front, the much-maligned midfielder/striker had a decent 90 plus minutes and battled throughout it.

Star of the Palace win for me was Adam Forshaw, it’s fantastic to see the midfielder back in first-team action.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank celebrates after his side's victory over Everton last weekend. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

I see it being a close game but Leeds to edge it by the odd goal in three. Come on Leeds!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

DAVID WATKINS

The win on Tuesday night against a very good, well-organised Crystal Palace was timely in the extreme and Leeds are starting to put a run together.

Nine points from our last six games has us looking far more mid-table than relegation fodder. A win against the Bees would make this a satisfactory week and would give players and fans alike some degree of confidence that the tough four games leading up to Christmas are not actually a lost cause even before we kick a ball.

Brentford faced Spurs yesterday, which can only be a positive for Leeds who have two days more recuperation, but the most positive thing is the manner of the battling, aggressive performances we’ve seen in the last two home games. Show that again and, surely, there’ll be no nectar for the Bees.

Brentford had a stunning start to their Premier League return with wins over Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham and a draw with Liverpool, but have stuttered with recent defeats against Norwich, Leicester and Burnley – all teams that failed to beat Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Brentford 0.

ANDY RHODES

After a hugely important win in midweek, Leeds are looking to make it seven points from a possible nine ahead of the fixtures that we all know are just around the corner.

Following a positive start to the season, Brentford’s form has taken a dip, with Thomas Frank’s side sitting just a point ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s. Back in August, pundits were comparing Brentford to Leeds as a newly-promoted side that took the league by storm.

However, Brentford’s win against Everton last weekend was their first in six and with Leeds playing like they did on Tuesday, United may be feeling confident. Dan James, Adam Forshaw, Diego Llorente and Stuart Dallas were all exemplary on Tuesday against a tricky Palace side.

It was easy to forget that Leeds are still waiting on players to return and, when they do, they will only strengthen Bielsa’s team.

If the Whites show the same commitment on Sunday as they did in midweek, it could be difficult for an out-of-form side to match them.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

MIKE GILL

The dramatic finish and deserved result against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday has put a smile on the faces of most United fans.

Crystal Palace were a team that the Whites could not beat last season and that is another box to tick. The win will also have put a new spring in the step of the playing staff.

And it was also great to listen after the match to Kalvin Phillips’ declaration of faith in his manager.

Marcelo Bielsa has built something special at Leeds and it is all too easy for some people to forget this in times of adversity.

Brentford started the season in fine style but then wobbled a bit before beating Everton at the weekend but they will still be a difficult opponent.

Undoubtedly, Thomas Frank will have some provocative comments to make before and after the game but Bielsa and his team are immune to all that sort of nonsense these days.

This will be another close encounter but I’m backing the Whites to bag all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brentford 1.

