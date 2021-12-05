Star striker Ivan Toney misses out for the Bees having tested positive for coronavirus but former Whites defender Pontus Jansson starts and captains the Bees at Elland Road.

Leeds, meanwhile, line up with Ayling returning straight to the starting XI after two and a half months out as one of two changes to the side.

Junior Firpo also comes back into the team to replace Pascal Struijk who misses out with a hip injury. Mateusz Klich is the other Whites player to drop out of the XI and on to the bench.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford and Ayling have not featured since the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on September 17, Bamford sidelined with an ankle injury and Ayling needing a minor surgical procedure to clean up his knee.

But both stepped out for United's under-23s against Manchester City last Monday night, Bamford playing the full duration of the contest and Ayling taking in the first half.

Struijk is missing having been taken off during the half-time interval of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace with a hip issue.

Joe Gelhardt is also not involved after picking up a dead leg in Friday night's 3-1 defeat against Leicester City at York.

BACK TO BACKS: Leeds United's players check out the Elland Road pitch for their second home game in the space of five days, this time against Brentford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Robin Koch is still absent but the German international is working his way towards a return from surgery in the USA to repair small damage to his pubis area.

For Brentford, Frank Onyeka drops to the bench and Toney misses out altogether as Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roerslev both start as part of two changes made by boss Thomas Frank who already had key players missing.

David Raya, Josh DaSilva, Kristoffer Ajer and Mathias Jorgensen all remain out.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, James, Roberts. Subs: Klaesson, Shackleton, Cresswell, Jenkins, Summerville, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford.

Brentford: Fernández; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Baptiste, Janelt, Nørgaard, Henry; Mbeumo, Canós. Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Stevens, Young-Coombes.

Referee: David Coote.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.