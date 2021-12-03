Leeds United v Brentford - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk injury updates
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media this morning ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Brentford at Elland Road.
Leeds will be looking to build on Tuesday night's last-gasp 1-0 success at home to Crystal Palace which put the Whites up to 15th and five points clear of the drop zone.
Newly-promoted Brentford were in action last night at Tottenham Hotspur, the Bees falling to a 2-0 defeat, and Thomas Frank's side have had two days less to prepare for Sunday's 2pm kick-off in West Yorkshire.
Bielsa is speaking to the press at 8.15am and everything that is said by the Whites boss will follow here.
Leeds United v Brentford - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 03 December, 2021, 08:23
- Sunday 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Marcelo Bielsa facing the media at 8.15pm on Friday morning
On Meslier’s displays - where has he improved?
He is a goalkeeper with a lot of personality, he is a goalkeeper that transmits security, he has weight with decisive interventions and they are interventions that have the same weight as a goal in our favour and he has resolves these types of actions.”
On Struijk
“We think he will be available for the game on Sunday, he has a knock around his hip but we think he will be available.”
23s for Ayling, Bamford or Koch?
In principle no
On Brentford and on them playing last night
“Normally teams adapt to the amount if days rest that they have and our objective is that the intensity is always something that identifies us. So far Brentford have shown to be a different team in the Premier League, the most significant and novel thing that I have seen is the amount of elements that they attack with and the management that they have of the ball in all the sectors of the pitch.”
On Ayling and Bamford - will they play?
“It is likely that they will be available for the game on Sunday.”
Is there extra significance to winning on Sunday given the games ahead and what would back to back wins mean?
“To win consecutively fortifies you, we focus on every game independent of who games next but given the amount of fixtures we have played up until now the points we have got on the board are few and every fixture is an opportunity to balance our numbers.”
Here we go
Marcelo takes his seat
Almost set
Members of the media are all gathered by Zoom, Marcelo will be with us in the next few minutes.
Another early one!
It’s not quite Monday’s 8am levels but Marcelo Bielsa is holding his pre-Brentford press conference at 8.15am this morning. All the latest news to follow here live. Coffee time.