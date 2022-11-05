Marsch has shifted between Rodrigo and Bamford for the Whites no 9 role of late but Rodrigo started a second game in a row in last weekend’s clash at Liverpool in which he netted a fourth-minute opener in a 2-1 victory. Bamford then replaced Rodrigo seven minutes into the second half and played a key part as Crysencio Summerville bagged an 89th-minute winner following substitute Willy Gnonto’s cross. But Bamford is not involved for today’s hosting of the Cherries having picked up a small knock. Rodrigo again starts upfront whilst forward options birthday boy Willy Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt and young striker Joseph get places on the bench. Joseph, 19, is part of the matchday squad for the first time.

With Luis Sinisterra injured, Summerville starts a second game in succession as he looks to net for the third game in a row having also netted a late consolation off the bench in the recent 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham. Summerville’s winner at Anfield arrived on the day before his 21st birthday and Gnonto is this weekend’s birthday boy as the Italian international turns 19 today. Gnonto made his Whites debut as a second-half substitute at Anfield and once again makes the bench.

Sinisterra, meanwhile, was forced to miss last weekend’s clash at Liverpool but Leeds had hoped that the 23-year-old would be back on the pitch this week. However, Sinisterra did not make the expected progress and a second scan followed by specialist check revealed fears over a possible Lisfranc injury. Marsch is hopeful that Sinisterra’s metatarsal is partially torn as opposed to ruptured but believes the Colombian will still probably be out until after the World Cup break.

Sinisterra is joined on the sidelines by longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture), Adam Forshaw (hernia surgery) and Archie Gray (fractured toe) although Gray was expected back on the pitch on Friday whilst Dallas and Forshaw are making progress. Leo Hjelde has recently been sidelined following an appendectomy but the defender started for United’s under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

Captain Lloyd Kelly, goalkeeper Neto and Wales international David Brooks are all out for Bournemouth whose side features the one change. Ryan Fredericks comes in for Jordan Zemura who drops to the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Greenwood, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Fredericks, Cook, Mepham, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Senesi, Billing. Subs: Plain, Stephens, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson, Anthony, Zemura.

BIRTHDAY BOY: Leeds United's Italian international forward Willy Gnonto who turns 19 today. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.