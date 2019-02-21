Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Tyler Roberts to replace injured Kemar Roofe with Stuart Dallas also back with the group

TYLER Roberts will replace the injured Kemar Roofe as the only change made by Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa for Saturday's Championship clash against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road.

Roofe is facing six to eight weeks out having suffered knee ligament damage during United's 2-1 win over Swansea City and Roberts will take his place for the weekend's clash against the Trotters.

Bielsa has also revealed that Stuart Dallas will be back with the group for the weekend's Championship assignment but that Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Adam Forshaw will all need more time though Berardi and in particular Douglas are both nearing returns and will play for United's under-23s on Friday.

Winger Jack Clarke will also need more time having fell unwell on the bench during the second half of the recent 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough with tests revealing that the teenager was suffering from a virus.

Clarke has been back doing indoor gym work this week and will begin outdoor work next week.

"He is not available yet," said Bielsa about Clarke.

"The team will be Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Klich, Phillips, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford and Harrison."

Speaking to Radio X on Thursday morning, Roofe provided an idea of when he would return, saying: “I’ll be back for the final six or seven games, maybe a bit sooner.

“I suffered damage to my lateral ligament and I’ll be out for six to eight weeks.”

Bielsa said of Roofe: "We don't have a final date for his return - it will be between four and eight weeks."

Providing updates on Forshaw, Douglas, Berardi and Dallas, Bielsa explained: "Barry Douglas will play tomorrow with the under-23s. And it is his final step before getting back to the group if everything goes well. But it's not the case with Adam Forshaw. Because of his injury, he will need more time and it will be hard for him to come back in the next two games. And the same thing for Kemar Roofe and Jack Clarke.

"Gaetano Berardi will need more competition and as a matter of fact tomorrow he will play (for the under 23s). And for Stuart Dallas it was a little less hard for him to recover his sports fitness and he will be in the group on Saturday again."

Also asked about the latest condition with Izzy Brown, Bielsa said: "He is making constantly positive steps. And we have to link his improvement to other needs of the team to see when he will be able to start again."