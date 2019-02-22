Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Proof is in the pudding admits Marcelo Bielsa as Whites return from ten-day break

MARCELO Bielsa admits only the outcome of his side's next three games will determine if Leeds United have benefited from a ten-day break.

United had been scheduled to take in their Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers last Saturday but the game had to be re-arranged due to the Rs' involvement in the FA Cup.

Leeds will subsequently return from a ten-day absence with Saturday's hosting of Bolton Wanderers which will be followed by the re-arranged trip to QPR next Tuesday evening.

Finishing a run of three games in seven days, the Whites will then take on promotion rivals West Brom at Elland Road next Friday evening - a game brought forward for live broadcast on Sky.

Leeds were last in action last Wednesday evening with United's players given four days off following the 2-1 victory against Swansea City at Elland Road.

Assessing how much the rest might have benefited Leeds ahead of three games in quick succession, Bielsa said: "It all depends on the results of the next three games.

"If everything goes well we will say the break was a good one.

"If it goes wrong we will say the break stopped the development of the team.

"We always have explanations for everything.

"The difficult thing is to find, beforehand, the right explanation."

Bielsa also said earlier this month at the time of the QPR clash being being re-arranged that he had no issue with taking in three games in seven days.

"You can’t find excuses," said the Whites head coach.

"The idea is when you have a game to play, you have to play it and win it. The fact of playing three games within six days is a difficulty we can assume.

"Every game we run more. And we run more than when we need. So far the games that we won or the games that we lost, it’s not because we lacked courage or implication or determination, but the thing is that you you have elements that break conclusions.

"And the role of the media is to offer conclusions.

"And if in this cycle we played the best game of the season, which was the game against Derby County, we have to take into account these details to evaluate the state of the team."