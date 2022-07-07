Leeds United welcome Blackpool to the York Community Stadium this evening where their opening pre-season fixture takes place.
The stadium usually reserved for Leeds Under-21s matches was also used to host a first-team friendly last summer when the Whites entertained Spanish side Villarreal.
This time around it is the Seasiders who are Leeds' opponents before United head off to Australia for their pre-season tour later this week.
The club have announced the signings of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra over the last 24 hours however both internationals are not in line to feature at York before they have completed preliminary fitness testing.
New addition Marc Roca joined the club last week and reported for pre-season on Monday, June 27. The former Spain Under-21 international is in line to make his Leeds bow this evening.
Leeds United v Blackpool live match updates from first pre-season friendly
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:52
Kick-off delayed
Still a few thousand supporters outside. Kick-off delayed by ten minutes. 7:10 the amended start.
Almost time for kick-off
10 minutes to go. Team news below.
Blackpool Team News
XI: Maxwell (GK), Apter, Keogh, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Carey, Virtue, Bowler, Holmes, Madine
No Bamford
Despite making a return to pre-season training last Monday, there is no Patrick Bamford in tonight’s matchday squad.
Crysencio Summerville also misses out despite appearing in training videos.
Leeds United Team News
XI: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Drameh, Roca, Gray, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt
Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Allen, Davis, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Joseph, Shackleton, Moore, Mullen
Liam Cooper chatting to Blackpool’s Richard Keogh and Gary Madine before kick-off, not dressed as though he’s in the matchday squad. He, along with Leeds’ other internationals, returned for pre-season testing on Monday. It’s likely too soon for them to feature.
Welcome to York
We’re at York City’s LNER Community Stadium this evening in the bright, summer sunshine.
Let’s see what Leeds United have to offer in their opening pre-season friendly this year.
Marc Roca expected to feature, however Leeds’ other additions Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are not expected in the matchday squad.
Live updates throughout the night, here.