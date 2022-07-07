Leeds United v Blackpool live match updates from first pre-season friendly

Leeds United host Championship side Blackpool in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 season

By Joe Donnohue
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:35 pm

Leeds United welcome Blackpool to the York Community Stadium this evening where their opening pre-season fixture takes place.

The stadium usually reserved for Leeds Under-21s matches was also used to host a first-team friendly last summer when the Whites entertained Spanish side Villarreal.

This time around it is the Seasiders who are Leeds' opponents before United head off to Australia for their pre-season tour later this week.

The club have announced the signings of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra over the last 24 hours however both internationals are not in line to feature at York before they have completed preliminary fitness testing.

New addition Marc Roca joined the club last week and reported for pre-season on Monday, June 27. The former Spain Under-21 international is in line to make his Leeds bow this evening.

Leeds United v Blackpool live match updates from first pre-season friendly

Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:52

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:52

Kick-off delayed

Still a few thousand supporters outside. Kick-off delayed by ten minutes. 7:10 the amended start.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:50

Almost time for kick-off

10 minutes to go. Team news below.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:37

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:08

Blackpool Team News

XI: Maxwell (GK), Apter, Keogh, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Carey, Virtue, Bowler, Holmes, Madine

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:06

No Bamford

Despite making a return to pre-season training last Monday, there is no Patrick Bamford in tonight’s matchday squad.

Crysencio Summerville also misses out despite appearing in training videos.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:01

Leeds United Team News

XI: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Drameh, Roca, Gray, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Allen, Davis, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Joseph, Shackleton, Moore, Mullen

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 17:43

Cooper

Liam Cooper chatting to Blackpool’s Richard Keogh and Gary Madine before kick-off, not dressed as though he’s in the matchday squad. He, along with Leeds’ other internationals, returned for pre-season testing on Monday. It’s likely too soon for them to feature.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 17:32

Welcome to York

We’re at York City’s LNER Community Stadium this evening in the bright, summer sunshine.

Let’s see what Leeds United have to offer in their opening pre-season friendly this year.

Marc Roca expected to feature, however Leeds’ other additions Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are not expected in the matchday squad.

Live updates throughout the night, here.

