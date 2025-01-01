Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details, new Sheffield United chance
Leeds are entering the new year sitting two points clear of the second-placed Blades at the top of the division and Chris Wilder’s side must wait until 8pm before taking in their New Year’s Day fixture at fourth-placed Sunderland. It means Daniel Farke’s Whites can establish a five-point gap to their Sheffield rivals, albeit having played a game more, with a victory from this afternoon’s visit of fifth-placed Blackburn.
Here we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 3pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus.
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live
3pm kick-off
As Leeds begin their 2025 with the visit of Blackburn Rovers. First v fifth.
Happy New Year from Elland Road!
Stage is set for 2025
A big chance then
Fresh from going two points at the top of the division, Leeds now have the chance to kick five points ahead of Sheffield United with a victory against Blackburn Rovers today, the Blades not playing until 8pm when they face a hard game away at Sunderland. Burnley, meanwhile, host Stoke City in a 3pm kick-off, the Clarets beginning the year in third and three points behind the Whites. Blackburn will clearly be no pushovers, Rovers themselves in fifth place and having beaten Leeds in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park at the end of November. But Blackburn have taken just one point from their last three games and it goes without saying that Leeds are again huge favourites here to make it an amazing ten Elland Road wins in a row. Boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for the year ending win at Derby County but we can probably expect the majority if not all of those four players to come back in today - namely Joel Piroe, Dan James, Manor Solomon and possibly Joe Rothwell although you could well see Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu being the centre midfield axis. The feeling would be that Sam Byram will be okay to play once more and he is needed with Junior Firpo still out and Max Wober doubtful. Arrivals and team news to follow shortly. And Happy New Year!
Ethan Ampadu's Blackburn message
Arrivals
Blackburn players checking out the pitch, boss John Eustace also out there
Arrivals boost
Max Wober is here
Dan James
The only Leeds player to have come out on to the pitch so far but Wober is here which is a boost.
Piroe and Bogle
Have also joined in out on the pitch
Also striding out to the pitch which looks superb
Arrivals, the 3 amigos
Leeds team
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Rothwell, Tanaka; Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe.
Ampadu gets a rest
Leeds subs: Darlow, Wober, Schmidt, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph.
4 changes then
Piroe, Solomon, Joseph and Rothwell in for Joseph, Gnonto, Ramazani and Ampadu who all drop to the bench. Byram fine to start. Wober back on the bench
50th Leeds start
For Joel Piroe
No Cantwell for Rovers, a big blow
Leeds warm ups
Getting underway with the keepers out first. Strong team and bench for Leeds, should be more than good enough to get the job done again. No Cantwell is a big blow too for Rovers
Team news in full
