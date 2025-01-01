Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details, new Sheffield United chance

Leeds United swing into 2025 with a New Year’s Day visit of Blackburn Rovers, in which victory would open up an even bigger gap to Sheffield United.

Leeds are entering the new year sitting two points clear of the second-placed Blades at the top of the division and Chris Wilder’s side must wait until 8pm before taking in their New Year’s Day fixture at fourth-placed Sunderland. It means Daniel Farke’s Whites can establish a five-point gap to their Sheffield rivals, albeit having played a game more, with a victory from this afternoon’s visit of fifth-placed Blackburn.

Here we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 3pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live

Mon, 30 Dec, 2024, 17:44 GMT

3pm kick-off

As Leeds begin their 2025 with the visit of Blackburn Rovers. First v fifth.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 12:12 GMT

Happy New Year from Elland Road!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 12:13 GMT

Stage is set for 2025

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 12:29 GMT

A big chance then

Fresh from going two points at the top of the division, Leeds now have the chance to kick five points ahead of Sheffield United with a victory against Blackburn Rovers today, the Blades not playing until 8pm when they face a hard game away at Sunderland. Burnley, meanwhile, host Stoke City in a 3pm kick-off, the Clarets beginning the year in third and three points behind the Whites. Blackburn will clearly be no pushovers, Rovers themselves in fifth place and having beaten Leeds in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park at the end of November. But Blackburn have taken just one point from their last three games and it goes without saying that Leeds are again huge favourites here to make it an amazing ten Elland Road wins in a row. Boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for the year ending win at Derby County but we can probably expect the majority if not all of those four players to come back in today - namely Joel Piroe, Dan James, Manor Solomon and possibly Joe Rothwell although you could well see Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu being the centre midfield axis. The feeling would be that Sam Byram will be okay to play once more and he is needed with Junior Firpo still out and Max Wober doubtful. Arrivals and team news to follow shortly. And Happy New Year!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:19 GMT

Ethan Ampadu's Blackburn message

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:30 GMT

Arrivals

Blackburn players checking out the pitch, boss John Eustace also out there

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:40 GMT

Arrivals boost

Max Wober is here

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:44 GMT

Dan James

The only Leeds player to have come out on to the pitch so far but Wober is here which is a boost.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:45 GMT

Piroe and Bogle

Have also joined in out on the pitch

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:46 GMT

Pascal

Also striding out to the pitch which looks superb

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 13:49 GMT

Arrivals, the 3 amigos

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:01 GMT

Leeds team

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Rothwell, Tanaka; Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:02 GMT

Ampadu gets a rest

Leeds subs: Darlow, Wober, Schmidt, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:04 GMT

4 changes then

Piroe, Solomon, Joseph and Rothwell in for Joseph, Gnonto, Ramazani and Ampadu who all drop to the bench. Byram fine to start. Wober back on the bench

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:04 GMT

50th Leeds start

For Joel Piroe

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:06 GMT

No Cantwell for Rovers, a big blow

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:10 GMT

Leeds warm ups

Getting underway with the keepers out first. Strong team and bench for Leeds, should be more than good enough to get the job done again. No Cantwell is a big blow too for Rovers

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 14:14 GMT

Team news in full

