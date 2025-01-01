Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details, new Sheffield United chance

Fresh from going two points at the top of the division, Leeds now have the chance to kick five points ahead of Sheffield United with a victory against Blackburn Rovers today, the Blades not playing until 8pm when they face a hard game away at Sunderland. Burnley, meanwhile, host Stoke City in a 3pm kick-off, the Clarets beginning the year in third and three points behind the Whites. Blackburn will clearly be no pushovers, Rovers themselves in fifth place and having beaten Leeds in the reverse fixture at Ewood Park at the end of November. But Blackburn have taken just one point from their last three games and it goes without saying that Leeds are again huge favourites here to make it an amazing ten Elland Road wins in a row. Boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for the year ending win at Derby County but we can probably expect the majority if not all of those four players to come back in today - namely Joel Piroe, Dan James, Manor Solomon and possibly Joe Rothwell although you could well see Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu being the centre midfield axis. The feeling would be that Sam Byram will be okay to play once more and he is needed with Junior Firpo still out and Max Wober doubtful. Arrivals and team news to follow shortly. And Happy New Year!