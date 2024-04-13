Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, three big changes, TV details

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.

Team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: As Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Striker Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara and Dan James have all dropped to the bench as Joel Piroe, Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto all come into the side.

Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk are now United’s only two absentees through injury along with Stuart Dallas whom Leeds will pay tribute today following the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

Relegation-battling Blackburn arrive at Elland Road on the back of Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol City and boss John Eustace has been dealt a fresh blow. Winger Andrew Moran, who has six assists and two goals this term, has been added a lengthy list of injuries with a thigh issue and misses out having featured from the bench in midweek.

Eustace has made one change to his side as Hayden Carter replaces Dilan Markandy whilst Zak Gilsenan and Semir Telalovic return to the bench following injury and illness respectively.

Leeds United: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Summerville; Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph.

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Carter, Wharton, Pickering, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher. Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Markanday, Buckley, Gilsenan, Garrett, Telalovic, Chrisene, McFadzean.