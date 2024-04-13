Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, three big changes, TV details
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.
Team news
Whites boss Daniel Farke has made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.
Striker Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara and Dan James have all dropped to the bench as Joel Piroe, Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto all come into the side.
Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk are now United’s only two absentees through injury along with Stuart Dallas whom Leeds will pay tribute today following the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.
Relegation-battling Blackburn arrive at Elland Road on the back of Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol City and boss John Eustace has been dealt a fresh blow. Winger Andrew Moran, who has six assists and two goals this term, has been added a lengthy list of injuries with a thigh issue and misses out having featured from the bench in midweek.
Eustace has made one change to his side as Hayden Carter replaces Dilan Markandy whilst Zak Gilsenan and Semir Telalovic return to the bench following injury and illness respectively.
Leeds United: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Summerville; Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph.
Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Carter, Wharton, Pickering, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher. Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Markanday, Buckley, Gilsenan, Garrett, Telalovic, Chrisene, McFadzean.
Referee: James Bell.
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live
Key Events
- 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
Ampadu gets away with one
12: Ball bounces over his head and lets in Gallagher but Leeds then clear through Firpo, Leeds straight back on the attack but Summerville doesn’t pull the trigger in the box and Rovers clear
Poor one
10: From Gruev, overhits the free kick and Pears gathers. Pears already taking his time, after ten minutes.
DOUBLE CHANCE
9: Rasping free kick beaten away by Pears, Gnonto shoots on the follow up from the edge of the box, Pears tips it wide, corner cleared but Leeds win another free kick.
More Leeds pressure
8: Summerville wins a free kick to the left of the Rovers box, barged down.
Dallas chant
8: Coming from the South Stand.
Poor pass
7: From Rodon, too much on it and out for a throw after Szmodics gave the ball away. Leeds look much brighter here already than in previous few games.
Rutter looks sharp
4: Bursts clear at pace after a fine interception from Rodon, feeds Piroe who can’t beat his man and Blackburn clear. Piroe playing as the no 9
Bright start by Leeds
2: Dominating possession from the off and Piroe’s shot deflected behind for a corner which Blackburn clear.
UNDERWAY!
1: Rovers kick us off.
Rocking
Players out at Elland Road.
