Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, three big changes, TV details

Leeds United host Blackburn Rovers in a lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road today with the chance to put fresh pressure on their rivals in the Championship’s automatic promotion race.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 13th Apr 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.

Team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: As Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: As Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.
Striker Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara and Dan James have all dropped to the bench as Joel Piroe, Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto all come into the side.

Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk are now United’s only two absentees through injury along with Stuart Dallas whom Leeds will pay tribute today following the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

Relegation-battling Blackburn arrive at Elland Road on the back of Wednesday night’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol City and boss John Eustace has been dealt a fresh blow. Winger Andrew Moran, who has six assists and two goals this term, has been added a lengthy list of injuries with a thigh issue and misses out having featured from the bench in midweek.

Eustace has made one change to his side as Hayden Carter replaces Dilan Markandy whilst Zak Gilsenan and Semir Telalovic return to the bench following injury and illness respectively.

Leeds United: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Summerville; Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Kamara, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford, Joseph.

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Hyam, Carter, Wharton, Pickering, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Dolan, Szmodics, Gallagher. Subs: Wahlstedt, Koumetio, Markanday, Buckley, Gilsenan, Garrett, Telalovic, Chrisene, McFadzean.

Referee: James Bell.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live

Key Events

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
12:44 BST

Ampadu gets away with one

12: Ball bounces over his head and lets in Gallagher but Leeds then clear through Firpo, Leeds straight back on the attack but Summerville doesn’t pull the trigger in the box and Rovers clear

12:42 BST

Poor one

10: From Gruev, overhits the free kick and Pears gathers. Pears already taking his time, after ten minutes.

12:41 BST

DOUBLE CHANCE

9: Rasping free kick beaten away by Pears, Gnonto shoots on the follow up from the edge of the box, Pears tips it wide, corner cleared but Leeds win another free kick.

12:39 BST

More Leeds pressure

8: Summerville wins a free kick to the left of the Rovers box, barged down.

12:39 BST

Dallas chant

8: Coming from the South Stand.

12:38 BST

Poor pass

7: From Rodon, too much on it and out for a throw after Szmodics gave the ball away. Leeds look much brighter here already than in previous few games.

12:36 BST

Rutter looks sharp

4: Bursts clear at pace after a fine interception from Rodon, feeds Piroe who can’t beat his man and Blackburn clear. Piroe playing as the no 9

12:35 BST

Bright start by Leeds

2: Dominating possession from the off and Piroe’s shot deflected behind for a corner which Blackburn clear.

12:32 BST

UNDERWAY!

1: Rovers kick us off.

12:31 BST

Rocking

Players out at Elland Road.

