Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details

Today’s game would have been huge whatever happened with Leicester last night but there is no doubt that their defeat at Plymouth now adds an extra dimension and ultimately a chance for Leeds to go top here, even with a draw, although it’s the three points that are clearly needed v Blackburn who were walloped 5-0 at Bristol City on Wednesday night. United’s autos destiny would still be out of their own hands even with a victory here but it’s not hard at all to see one of Ipswich or Leicester or both dropping several points from their last games - particularly Leicester based on last night’s defeat and awful finishing. They have West Brom and Southampton both to play - both at home - but both hard games - plus Preston away and Blackburn at home on the final day. Ipswich host Boro at 3pm today and that will not be easy. They also have to go to Coventry and Hull and then host Huddersfield on the final day. All things considered, that is probably why Leeds are now clear second favourites with the bookies in this promotion race, despite sitting third and a point behind both Leicester and Ipswich on the same amount of games. All with four left. But the picture can soon change and you’d fancy it to, as long as the Whites take three points today. Huge and a big day as Leeds pay their respects to programme cover star Stuart Dallas following the news that he will retire at the end of the season due to injury. It will be an emotional day, but hopefully a winning one that ends with Leeds top or at the very least back in the autos. Team news at 11.30am. Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto the obvious candidates to come into the XI, with Archie Gray maybe moving to midfield. Mateo Joseph is clearly knocking on the door - and Joel Piroe to a degree too - but suspect it will be Patrick Bamford in the no 9 role again.