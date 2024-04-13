Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports.
Leeds team news
Whites boss Daniel Farke has no new injuries, leaving Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton as the only two players out, in addition to Stuart Dallas who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season. Struijk is out for the rest of the campaign following surgery on his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Shackleton has an adductor strain which was expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts are reported by Farke to have made further progress this week upon their recent returns from muscular injuries.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Gnonto, Summerville; Rutter, Bamford.
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers live
Key Events
- 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
Door is open
Today’s game would have been huge whatever happened with Leicester last night but there is no doubt that their defeat at Plymouth now adds an extra dimension and ultimately a chance for Leeds to go top here, even with a draw, although it’s the three points that are clearly needed v Blackburn who were walloped 5-0 at Bristol City on Wednesday night. United’s autos destiny would still be out of their own hands even with a victory here but it’s not hard at all to see one of Ipswich or Leicester or both dropping several points from their last games - particularly Leicester based on last night’s defeat and awful finishing. They have West Brom and Southampton both to play - both at home - but both hard games - plus Preston away and Blackburn at home on the final day. Ipswich host Boro at 3pm today and that will not be easy. They also have to go to Coventry and Hull and then host Huddersfield on the final day. All things considered, that is probably why Leeds are now clear second favourites with the bookies in this promotion race, despite sitting third and a point behind both Leicester and Ipswich on the same amount of games. All with four left. But the picture can soon change and you’d fancy it to, as long as the Whites take three points today. Huge and a big day as Leeds pay their respects to programme cover star Stuart Dallas following the news that he will retire at the end of the season due to injury. It will be an emotional day, but hopefully a winning one that ends with Leeds top or at the very least back in the autos. Team news at 11.30am. Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto the obvious candidates to come into the XI, with Archie Gray maybe moving to midfield. Mateo Joseph is clearly knocking on the door - and Joel Piroe to a degree too - but suspect it will be Patrick Bamford in the no 9 role again.
