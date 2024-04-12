Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers injury news with 8 out and star doubtful but pair back

Farke’s promotion-chasing side were held to a goalless draw by Tuesday night’s visitors Sunderland, a result which kept United’s automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands with just four games left. Leeds, though, then received a big boost the following night as Ipswich Town blew a chance to kick three points clear of the third-placed Whites as they too were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford.
Leeds are consequently now just one point behind both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City – the latter of whom have played one game less and visit Plymouth Argyle tonight. Leeds will then take on relegation-battling Blackburn at LS11 in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, but several players are either out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps.
1. Scott Wharton (doubt)
Rovers defender Wharton was forced off at half-time of Tuesday night's defeat at Bristol City due to a back spasm and is described by boss John Eustace as a big doubt for the clash at Elland Road. Photo: Tim Markland
2. Jamie Shackleton (out)
Shackleton is sidelined with an adductor strain that was expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Photo: Nigel French
3. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk is out for the season following surgery on his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: George Wood
4. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas sadly announced this week that would be retiring at the end of the season upon being unable to recover from a femoral fracture but Saturday will be very much about him as Leeds pay tribute to him. Photo: Stu Forster
5. Ryan Hedges (out)
Rovers winger Hedges is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Photo: Alex Livesey
6. John Fleck (out)
Blackburn's January recruit from Sheffield United is also out for the rest of the campaign with a shin injury. Photo: Danny Lawson
