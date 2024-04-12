Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers injury news with 8 out and star doubtful but pair back

Farke’s promotion-chasing side were held to a goalless draw by Tuesday night’s visitors Sunderland , a result which kept United’s automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands with just four games left. Leeds , though, then received a big boost the following night as Ipswich Town blew a chance to kick three points clear of the third-placed Whites as they too were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford .

Leeds are consequently now just one point behind both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City – the latter of whom have played one game less and visit Plymouth Argyle tonight. Leeds will then take on relegation-battling Blackburn at LS11 in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, but several players are either out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps.