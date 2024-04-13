Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up, TV details

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 12.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has no new injuries, leaving Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton as the only two players out, in addition to Stuart Dallas who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season. Struijk is out for the rest of the campaign following surgery on his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Shackleton has an adductor strain which was expected to keep him out for at least two weeks. Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts are reported by Farke to have made further progress this week upon their recent returns from muscular injuries.