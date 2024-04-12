Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Daniel Farke press conference live, injury updates

Farke’s promotion-chasing side were held to a goalless draw by Tuesday night’s visitors Sunderland , a result which kept United’s automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands with just four games left. Leeds , though, then received a big boost the following night as Ipswich Town blew a chance to kick three points clear of the third-placed Whites as they too were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford.

Leeds are consequently now just one point behind both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City – the latter of whom have played one game less and visit Plymouth Argyle tonight. Leeds will then take on relegation-battling Blackburn at LS11 in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, ahead of which Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.

Farke will be facing the press at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the top news here. Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton are the current Whites injuries, Struijk out for the season following surgery on his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Shackleton was expected to be looking at around two weeks out with adductor strain. Willy Gnonto, Connor Roberts and Ilia Gruev have all returned from recent injuries whilst today’s press conference will be the first time Farke has spoken to the media following the announcement that Stuart Dallas will retire at the end of the season upon being unable to recover from a femoral fracture.