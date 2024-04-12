"Yes, of course. This was one of the reasons why I signed a contract for this club and I really like how our supporters how emotional they are in both ways and this is also if I am honest one of the biggest challenges why I signed the contract because I was so interested to lead this club because I know which potential this club has and how many emotions this club influences and creates in both ways. It's so difficult and I was never naive when I signed the contract. I know in the last 20 years, Marcelo had a pretty good spell but apart from this, I am here nine months meanwhile, if you judge managers more or less in the last 20 years apart from Marcelo, it feels already a good shift if you survive for nine weeks because everyone is so emotional for this club. It's important that you lead this club with not being like a flag in the wind and also to be convinced of what you're capable of. And we never take it personally and it just shows how much they care about it. So it will always be a club where when you have a game day there are whatever 500,000 managers who have their own thoughts and they are all a bit overexcited. They're over the moon once everything goes in the right direction. And sometimes they're also a bit nervous when it doesn't go in this way and it is just important that once you want to lead this club you have to understand this and yourself you have to be calm and no one can really explain. For example, when I think about the last game, I don't want to praise ourselves too much and I also like to stay humble and don't want to be in the spotlight. But I also like the fact that we are playing in terms of points at least the best season in the history of this club. We are there with the best home record in the history of this club during this season. We are by far the best team in the second half of the season sitting on position one and we have the best home record of all teams, we have the best defensive record of all teams, we're not relying on one player so we make sure that we trust the whole group and we share the goals for example, between between several players when I think about Joel Piroe, Daniel James, Cree Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto, Georgi Rutter, there's not just one main player so we don't rely on one player, we show what this club is all about that no one is bigger than than the side so we're living Leeds United. We have created also a group with spirit, with identification, with being united and we have climbed more or less the ladder step by step. I spoke about this before, if you want to play a perfect season you have to do it step by step. First season, I don't want to bother you that much or bore you that much but the first step is always make sure that you don't struggle on the wrong end after relegation. Check. Make sure that you have a chance to finish the top six. Check. Make sure that you then really finish in the top six. Check. Make sure that you finish in the top four to have the best possible solution for the playoffs because then you have the second leg at home. I would also say check already and then right now just the fifth step. Yes once you are in this position then you also want to promote by using the play-offs or even better by automatic promotion and we are exactly in this shape. Then we are playing against a side Sunderland and dominate the first half, don't allow them to have any chance. dominate the game with 70 per cent possession, one or two crazy decisions from the referee against us, normally Cree Summerville scores or there should be a penalty and then at half-time 0-0, this point brings us into the top two and you get the feeling the whole stadium is nervous and there are even boos around at half time. But we don't take it personal. This shirt, to wear the shirt as a player, it's the heaviest shirt in the league and you have to enjoy and you have to relish it and you have to know when you sign a contract what you're doing because this club means so much to all the supporters and all the people who are connected with them and this is also a big strength of this club. It's never easy but you have to understand why because everyone wants this club to succeed, everyone wants this club to do so well. We brought ourselves into a perfect position. Right now everyone wants also really to take the last step to speak about the perfect season and is so highly, highly motivated and for that I totally understand this. But it is also important that you don't lead this led too much by emotions, that you stay calm, also with fire in the heart but also cool in the head and also to calm the players because we are work with many, many young players and for that, on the one hand I totally understand all the emotions. On the other hand, although I love the emotions, I have to make sure that my players are not too affected about it and that we make sure that we are there with the best possible outcome by also keeping our nerves.”