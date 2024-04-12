Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Daniel Farke press conference every word on Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Southampton, Dallas tribute and 'gut feeling'
Farke’s promotion-chasing side were held to a goalless draw by Tuesday night’s visitors Sunderland, a result which kept United’s automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands with just four games left. Leeds, though, then received a big boost the following night as Ipswich Town blew a chance to kick three points clear of the third-placed Whites as they too were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford.
Leeds are consequently now just one point behind both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City – the latter of whom have played one game less and visit Plymouth Argyle tonight. Leeds will then take on relegation-battling Blackburn at LS11 in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday lunchtime, ahead of which Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.
Farke will be facing the press at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch and here is every word from United’s manager. Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton are the current Whites injuries, Struijk out for the season following surgery on his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Shackleton was expected to be looking at around two weeks out with adductor strain. Willy Gnonto, Connor Roberts and Ilia Gruev have all returned from recent injuries whilst today’s press conference will be the first time Farke has spoken to the media following the announcement that Stuart Dallas will retire at the end of the season upon being unable to recover from a femoral fracture.
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Daniel Farke press conference every word
That's it from Farke
Some great lines from him there. A confident message and string defence of his players and season so far.
Do you think young players really know what it is they've done and the position they've put themselves in and the chance that they have and what it will mean if they go ahead and finish it off with promotion?
"You know what I like sometimes also to work with a young side, that they don't realise it at the moment in the moment that they're in and they don't think too much. So, for that I will speak about that you need also this energy of the youth and the young just to enjoy the road and not to think too much about oh what can we achieve and we can write our names in the history books of this club because sometimes otherwise you're too nervous and over motivated and overexcited. I think once you're a bit more experienced and a bit older in age, you think perhaps even a bit more about it, but you can handle it also in a better way because probably you've been there before in similar situations and I quite like the balance of it. So I don't think just because Stuart mentioned right now there is even more motivation there for the young players because everyone is so highly motivated to finish as strong as possible and also to look back on a successful season. So it's not like before there were players just 98 per cent motivated right now because Stuart has mentioned right now have found the last two per cent so I totally back my players and also the mentality of my players and know that they are really greedy to be successful as possible and for that, yes, we're trying to do this but it's still good that we have also like legends around who wish us well and to support us and give the players some trust and some belief and for that I also liked Stuart's message."
Some of those thousands of managers that you mentioned have made a talking point of your substitutions and the timing of them. When you look back at this season, have you ever second guessed or analysed a decision to substitute or not to and felt you should have done it differently? Or is it impossible? Because you don't know what the player would have done?
"After each and every game you analyze what we have done, also pretty self critical what we as a coaching staff or me as a manager could have done better. But the second topic is also right, you never know. So it's impossible to judge because you never know if you would have played a game, for example, the last game with a completely different lineup or you substitute earlier or you substitute not at all. You never know, if a different striker would have perhaps scored or if I should have let Patrick Bamford longer on the pitch because he would have scored in the last minute or whatever or you should have changed the base formation. You never know. It's also why we love the sport that much because everyone can have an opinion. But for me it's just important that I totally trust my players and my group of players otherwise we wouldn't share for example that many goals. Yes, if someone thinks we should be there with better decisions, I can't argue against this because I can't prove the difference. Like I mentioned before I like to stay humble and also to stay self critical and I don't want to put myself into the spotlight. But staying humble, I love the statistics, I think I was nominated three times right now and won three times the manager of the month. I am nominated for manager of the season, we are playing the best season in the history of this club. We have the best defensive record, we have the best home record in the league, we have the best home record in the history of Leeds United Football Club. We are there with 87 points after 42 games, we have shared many many goals, we have the best goal difference. We have still the chance to play the perfect season. It could be that it's perhaps because of me that we are not there even better in the table and are already promoted. It could be, I can't argue against this because I can't prove it a different way round. But one thing is also for sure, although I try to analyze each and every game and I also like to be self critical, if I am allowed to say this in a humble way, I am also not too nervous or too critical about our season so far. The most important topic is I totally trust and back my players and I also managed the season out of this league also a few times and you have a gut feeling and the gut feeling right now is we are out to create something special in the last games and the gut feeling is that we are allowed also to look back on the season and speak about it being quite a successful season. It's just the gut feeling I have and we will see what the outcome is.”
You told us before that those Norwich draws at the end of that season, everyone panicked and felt like it wasn't going to be enough. Can you understand why Leeds fans might be a bit panicky given that you're currently not in the top two, and this season feels so unique at the top end?
"Yes, of course. This was one of the reasons why I signed a contract for this club and I really like how our supporters how emotional they are in both ways and this is also if I am honest one of the biggest challenges why I signed the contract because I was so interested to lead this club because I know which potential this club has and how many emotions this club influences and creates in both ways. It's so difficult and I was never naive when I signed the contract. I know in the last 20 years, Marcelo had a pretty good spell but apart from this, I am here nine months meanwhile, if you judge managers more or less in the last 20 years apart from Marcelo, it feels already a good shift if you survive for nine weeks because everyone is so emotional for this club. It's important that you lead this club with not being like a flag in the wind and also to be convinced of what you're capable of. And we never take it personally and it just shows how much they care about it. So it will always be a club where when you have a game day there are whatever 500,000 managers who have their own thoughts and they are all a bit overexcited. They're over the moon once everything goes in the right direction. And sometimes they're also a bit nervous when it doesn't go in this way and it is just important that once you want to lead this club you have to understand this and yourself you have to be calm and no one can really explain. For example, when I think about the last game, I don't want to praise ourselves too much and I also like to stay humble and don't want to be in the spotlight. But I also like the fact that we are playing in terms of points at least the best season in the history of this club. We are there with the best home record in the history of this club during this season. We are by far the best team in the second half of the season sitting on position one and we have the best home record of all teams, we have the best defensive record of all teams, we're not relying on one player so we make sure that we trust the whole group and we share the goals for example, between between several players when I think about Joel Piroe, Daniel James, Cree Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto, Georgi Rutter, there's not just one main player so we don't rely on one player, we show what this club is all about that no one is bigger than than the side so we're living Leeds United. We have created also a group with spirit, with identification, with being united and we have climbed more or less the ladder step by step. I spoke about this before, if you want to play a perfect season you have to do it step by step. First season, I don't want to bother you that much or bore you that much but the first step is always make sure that you don't struggle on the wrong end after relegation. Check. Make sure that you have a chance to finish the top six. Check. Make sure that you then really finish in the top six. Check. Make sure that you finish in the top four to have the best possible solution for the playoffs because then you have the second leg at home. I would also say check already and then right now just the fifth step. Yes once you are in this position then you also want to promote by using the play-offs or even better by automatic promotion and we are exactly in this shape. Then we are playing against a side Sunderland and dominate the first half, don't allow them to have any chance. dominate the game with 70 per cent possession, one or two crazy decisions from the referee against us, normally Cree Summerville scores or there should be a penalty and then at half-time 0-0, this point brings us into the top two and you get the feeling the whole stadium is nervous and there are even boos around at half time. But we don't take it personal. This shirt, to wear the shirt as a player, it's the heaviest shirt in the league and you have to enjoy and you have to relish it and you have to know when you sign a contract what you're doing because this club means so much to all the supporters and all the people who are connected with them and this is also a big strength of this club. It's never easy but you have to understand why because everyone wants this club to succeed, everyone wants this club to do so well. We brought ourselves into a perfect position. Right now everyone wants also really to take the last step to speak about the perfect season and is so highly, highly motivated and for that I totally understand this. But it is also important that you don't lead this led too much by emotions, that you stay calm, also with fire in the heart but also cool in the head and also to calm the players because we are work with many, many young players and for that, on the one hand I totally understand all the emotions. On the other hand, although I love the emotions, I have to make sure that my players are not too affected about it and that we make sure that we are there with the best possible outcome by also keeping our nerves.”
Team news
“All the players who came through the last game all are available. For Ethan it was quite important to recover a little bit so at the moment everyone is in a good shape. Also it was important to have a few more days for Willy Gnonto and also Connor Roberts to prepare after their muscle injuries, they also came through the last game without any problems. For that, I think we are in a much better position than we were perhaps ten days ago."
What do you expect from Blackburn?
"Well, it's difficult to predict because each and every game is different and also in this league you can't compare anything so I'm pretty respectful of the quality and offence. If you're not switched on against them they can hurt each and every opponent because they have so many players who can make things happen and obviously a player in red hot form in Sammie Szmodics during the season with so many goals and also a handful of assists. They are very, very dangerous. They have shown just a couple of weeks ago what they're capable to do, they were able to score five goals against Sunderland and cut them a bit into pieces. Obviously then the other night was definitely also a disappointing result for them but it just makes sure that they will be perhaps even a bit more motivated to show a reaction and they also need probably a few points in order to be not really completely in danger. So for that, I expect also a highly motivated team who wants to show a reaction at a ground where, let's be honest, they have nothing to lose. Because of the last result, no one really expects then really that suddenly they will take Elland Road by storm and for that, yes, we are respectful and we know that we have to control them so if you allow them to develop their game they are a really really dangerous side because they play a bit freestyle, they play instinctively, they have many, many good football players and we have to make sure that we don't allow them to be themselves on the pitch and that we dominate the game. And this is the task for tomorrow."
Do you expect the players to watch Leicester tonight?
"They will definitely return home a bit earlier than me because obviously the best time when to work in football is always the time when you play when you just come in, you have to make sure that you are there with proper training and then the proper nutrition at home so coaching staff or staff around they have to work. The players are leading a privileged life and they will definitely make it obviously in time but I'm also not too bothered if they concentrate just on our game tomorrow or they watch a bit of football. So there is no recommendation from my side. They're all mature and they can do whatever they want but what I can guarantee is that none of our players will be over excited because you can't influence other results. We are all pretty much focused in order that we are then really switched on for tomorrow because we need to be at our best in order to give ourselves a chance to win three points and this is all that matters."
Leicester play tonight at Plymouth - will you be watching it?
"I'm not sure, perhaps part of the second half. It's not that important because we've played already two times against both teams, against Plymouth even a bit more often due to cup competition but we don't face them so for that it's not necessary to analyze them even a bit more and obviously also I can't influence what happens on the pitch. It will be quite a long day today at Thorp Arch because we go out for training, we have to prepare a lot also for tomorrow. I am not sure if I will make it for the kick-off time home on the sofa in front of the TV, perhaps for the last last minutes yes. And perhaps if I don't follow them, what else is on the programme? Perhaps Augusta, anyhow, The Masters, Tiger Woods looking in good shape. Then probably I will have a look at the Leicester game but I can't influence it that much and for that I'm not over excited today."
Leeds unfortunately dropped points against Sunderland, but equally Ipswich and Leicester also dropped points this week. Is that a coincidence? Or is it symptomatic that the pressure is mounting?
"First or all, my attitude is that you can't drop points, you just can win points. All the times when you drop points is over. There are no minus points anymore. And for that we gained one point. Obviously we would have preferred to make a big step with three points but you always have to be respectful and if you can't win the game then you have to make sure that you're there with the second best result and you win then one point. Obviously this game brought us one point closer to the top of the league, made sure that with this important points that are still within one point of Ipswich, also protected a bit our advantage in comparison to Southampton and even at this stage of the season it is so difficult always to deliver always win after win after win because also the quality of other opponents are not bad. You obviously have to respect that sometimes a team plays without pressure or freedom or the other way around. When you face the side was fighting against relegation they fight with a knife between teeth, especially at the end of the season, it's always difficult and perhaps even a bit more difficult than on gameday 30 to gain three points and for that you always have to be respectful and to make sure that you don't underestimate also, sometimes one point. Obviously we wanted also to win the last game and then the first overriding feeling was also a bit disappointment but like I mentioned straightaway after the game, it was also important not to lose the nerves, not to lose this game with being and conceding a counter attack. It was important to return back to having a clean sheet, it was the first after three games we have conceded and this was also crucial and for that, I wouldn't underestimate this one point. Obviously we head into each and every game in order to win it, this is our DNA. This is how I want my teams to play and I think also you could sense it. But when you have a day when you are struggling perhaps even a bit in order to create many clear cut chances and then you have also a day when there are obviously many key decisions and also obvious decisions go against you, sometimes you have to take a point and for that it was important point and we are looking forward to have the next chance to win one or even better three points then tomorrow."
How important to have Dallas now around?
“Obviously I would prefer to have him available for the games, but to have his experience and personality, he's always there before and after the game, calms the nerves and motivates if necessary. We have a young group, we finished the last game with Cree Summerville 22, Mateo Joseph 20, Willy Gnonto just 20, Georginio Rutter in his early 20s, 21 I think, Archie Gray, Illian Meslier. To have a proper Leeds legend who went through the ups and downs, involved in a promotion battle, successfully involved, it's important to have these guys around. You need the energy and enthusiasm of the youth and experience of the more experienced players. Sadly it's not a guarantee we will succeed but it's good to have him around.”
