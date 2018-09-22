Leeds United v Birmingham City: Whites unchanged as Shackleton returns on the bench

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged starting line-up for the visit of Birmingham City in the Championship.

The Whites will begin the game with the same side that defeated Preston North End 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

Tyler Roberts, who scored his first two goals for the club against North End, will lead the line once again with support from Samuel Saiz and Mateusz Klich.

Jack Harrison and Ezgjan Alioski remain Bielsa's wide men with Kalvin Phillips sat in from of a back four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Barry Douglas.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains his spot in goal while there is one change on the bench as Jamie Shackleton replaces Jack Clarke.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Dallas, Forshaw, Shackleton, Baker, Edmondson, Pearce.

Birmingham City XI: Camp, Colin, Pedersen, Morrison, Dean, Jota, Maghoma, Gardner, Lakin, Jutkiewicz, Adams. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Roberts, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle.