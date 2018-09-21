Leeds United v Birmingham City: Klich and Whites set for 'extra boost' against Blues

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich is relishing the prospect of attempting to continue Leeds United's unbeaten start in Saturday's Championship clash against Birmingham City with the Whites given an "extra boost" by a sell out crowd at Elland Road.

Klich has been in fantastic form for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites with the Polish international adding another assist when supplying a perfect cross for striker Tyler Roberts to head home his second goal in Tuesday night's 3-0 win at home to Preston North End.

EXTRA BOOST: For Leeds United's Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich, pictured during Tuesday night's 3-0 win against Preston North End. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The victory kept United top of the Championship with Leeds still unbeaten ahead of Saturday's hosting of Garry Monk's Birmingham which will be witnessed by a sell out crowd - a factor which Klich admits will provide an already thriving United with an extra lift.

“It will be really good playing in front of a sold out Elland Road," Klich told leedsunited.com

"When you need the support from the fans during a game you can feel it, it gives us an extra boost and I can’t wait for Saturday.

“I’m very happy with the start we have made and I hope we can stay unbeaten for as long as possible.

“Everybody who plays against us wants to beat us right now, but if we carry on playing like we have been, we are not going to be easy to beat.

“Each team will be 110 per cent motivated against us which will make things difficult, but we have to reach the levels of the last couple of weeks.

“We will play our way in every game, no matter what, we are focused on ourselves and will try to stay fit and carry on as we have been.”

Klich already has four goals to his name this term and could have added another two during Tuesday night's win against Preston in which the Pole uncharacteristically squandered two one on ones.

"Tuesday was a good game, we dominated for 90 minutes and could have won by more,” said Klich.

“I could have scored obviously, but as you win as a team that is the best feeling, so I don’t really mind not scoring if we win.

“It was a good performance and I hope we can keep this form going as long as possible, because this is the way we want to play."