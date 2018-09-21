Leeds United v Birmingham City: Different Elland Road aims for Clotet on 'special' return

PEP Clotet admits he will return to a special city when taking his Birmingham City side to Leeds United on Saturday with the Spaniard this time targeting an away success on his Elland Road return.

Clotet joined former Whites head coach Garry Monk as United's assistant boss in June 2016 but eventually left Leeds to then join Oxford United in his first English outright managerial role on July 1, five weeks after Monk's resignation.

Monk went on to take the managerial hotseat at Middlesbrough but with Monk and Clotet both eventually relieved of their duties at Boro and Oxford respectively, the duo have now been reunited at Birmingham City.

Blues assistant boss Clotet will now return to Elland Road for the first time since leaving Leeds in Saturday's Championship clash at Elland Road.

Writing on his Twitter page, Clotet said: "Off to Leeds, a city that will always be special for me and that's full of friends.

"But this time we're 100 per cent aiming to show the Blues' fighting spirit and get a good result at such a tough place to go."