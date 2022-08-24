Leeds United v Barnsley live: Confirmed team news and score updates as Marsch names strong XI
Leeds United host Barnsley in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup this evening
League One Barnsley are tonight’s opponents as Leeds embark on their Carabao Cup journey for another season.
The Whites sit comfortably in the Premier League table, currently occupying one of the top four spots after three matches unbeaten to start this campaign.
Back in the third tier, Barnsley’s 2022/23 has got off to a decidedly different start with two wins and three defeats during their five league outings so far.
United head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to ring the changes this evening, which could include a handful of previously injured first-team players making a return to the matchday squad.
The starting XI is also expected to include a number of youngsters currently on the fringes of first-team affairs as senior figures instrumental in last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea are rested.
Team news, minute-by-minute match updates and post-match reaction all in one place for this untelevised Second Round fixture.
Leeds United v Barnsley LIVE: Sinisterra and Klich fire Whites into first-half lead
Last updated: Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 21:38
FT: Leeds 3-1 Barnsley
A few small scares but mostly routine. Good auditions from Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood & Struijk at left-back yet again during the second half. Sinisterra played at a canter, & was very good - involved in all three goals.
Into stoppage time
90’ Four added.
89’ Slobodan Tedic with a free header inside the penalty area late on. Just wide.
From the training ground
82’ Nicely-worked free-kick routine. Roca fires it low into the centre of the box and Rodrigo arrives but puts his effort over the bar.
Skill school
81’ Williams booked for the visitors after chopping down Summerville who'd performed an excellent skill to beat him down the left. Free-kick from a tight angle.
Barnsley subs
80’
ON: Connell, Hondermarck
OFF: Benson, Thomas
78’ Struijk millimetres from threading in Rodrigo who gets a toe to it but can’t control.
Leeds subs
ON: Rodrigo, James
OFF: Gelhardt, Greenwood
74’ Flowing move from Leeds ends with Gelhardt trying to play in Summerville with a cute one-two inside the box. Gets a second bite of the cherry but it’s out for a corner. Lovely stuff.
67’ Argie bargie in the corner between Drameh and Kitching. Both yellowed.