Leeds United v Aston Villa team news: Patrick Bamford call as summer signing makes first start

Patrick Bamford makes his first start in front of fans for four months as Leeds United face Aston Villa this morning in their second pre-season friendly in Australia.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:44 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:47 am

Bamford missed training on Saturday with a view to featuring more heavily against Villa as Whites head coach Jesse Marsch manages the striker's return to football after an injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign.

Bamford bagged 30 minutes in Thursday's friendly against Brisbane Roar and now captains the side against Villa.

Summer signing Tyler Adams also makes his first Whites start whilst Leif Davis starts at left back.

Captain Liam Cooper has a slight issue with the fat pad behind his Achilles and misses out.

Joe Gelhardt missed the final training session before today's game having experienced some soreness but the teen star makes the bench.

Leeds United v Aston Villa: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Davis; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Sinesterra, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Gelhardt.

