Leeds United v Aston Villa team news: Patrick Bamford call as summer signing makes first start

Bamford missed training on Saturday with a view to featuring more heavily against Villa as Whites head coach Jesse Marsch manages the striker's return to football after an injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign.

Bamford bagged 30 minutes in Thursday's friendly against Brisbane Roar and now captains the side against Villa.

Summer signing Tyler Adams also makes his first Whites start whilst Leif Davis starts at left back.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Liam Cooper has a slight issue with the fat pad behind his Achilles and misses out.

Joe Gelhardt missed the final training session before today's game having experienced some soreness but the teen star makes the bench.

Leeds United v Aston Villa: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Davis; Adams, Roca; James, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, Sinesterra, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Greenwood, Rodrigo, Gelhardt.