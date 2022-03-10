Leeds United v Aston Villa team news: Adam Forshaw starts as Jesse Marsch makes one change

Forshaw missed training during Marsch's first few days in charge last week and started Saturday's clash at Leicester City on the bench.

The midfielder then replaced Mateusz Klich in the 70th minute and now comes back into the XI as Klich drops to the bench for the only change.

Diego Llorente missed Saturday's clash at the King Power due to a minor muscular injury and is now back available but only returns to the bench which also features Patrick Bamford.

The Whites no 9 is set to make his return from injury at some stage during tonight's contest by coming off the bench.

Key pair Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are nearing their returns from hamstring injuries but the duo remain out along with Leo Hjelde and Tyler Roberts.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made one change to his side as Lucas Digne returns from Covid to replace Ashley Young who drops to the bench.

Ezri Konsa is also back from coronavirus but is on the bench along with Carney Chukwuemeka who has also been out.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Chambers, Digne, Cash, Mings, Ramsey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Ings, Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Young, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Buendía, Traoré, Konsa.

Referee: Simon Hooper.