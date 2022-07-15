Leeds United v Aston Villa live: Updates and analysis, new signing gets first start

Three days after Thursday's 2-1 win against Brisbane Roar, Jesse Marsch's side face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa outfit in an all Premier League-clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
The game kicks off at 5.35am UK time and you can follow all of the developments through our coverage here
Leeds United v Aston Villa live
Last updated: Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 06:53
- 5.35am kick-off at Suncorp Stadium
- Leeds 2-1 winners against Brisbane Roar on Thursday
- Middle leg of three games in Australia
- Leeds face Crystal Palace next Friday
Bamford v Diego Carlos
57: Carlos goes in high and firm on Bamford who is fuming. Then, monents later, Bamford catches Carlos late. The pair square up but then sort it out. Bamford then gets a hand in the face in another challenge
Chance gone
56: Adams cross finds Harrison but he can’t make a proper connection
Sinisterra
54: About to come on
Attendance
40,918
CHANCE VILLA
52: Quick free kick plays in Ings but he lashes the ball into the side netting from a tight angle. Leeds then concede a needless corner
Ball in the net for Villa
48: But offside
CHANCE LEEDS
49: Aaronson to James down the right, James sends in a cutback looking for Bamford but the ball is behind him and chance is gone
Back underway
46: Struijk on for Llorente. A whole host of changes for Villa.
Half time thoughts from chief football writer Graham Smyth
There have been things to like about Leeds United’s performance against Aston Villa, but a few question marks too. They’ve won the ball back well in good areas, allowing them to counter attack, but in the final third the quality has been lacking. Getting into great positions is half the battle, the other half requires composure and Leeds haven’t had it. Some of the passing into the final third has been wayward, too, letting Villa off the hook too often. Rasmus Kristensen’s performance has been impressive, he’s a physical defender and an athlete who can get up and down. Illan Meslier will take the headline though for three incredible saves.
Meslier the man
Three fine saves but two good chances for Leeds too with James firing wide and seeing another drive tipped wide.