Leeds United v Aston Villa live: Updates and analysis, new signing gets first start

There have been things to like about Leeds United’s performance against Aston Villa, but a few question marks too. They’ve won the ball back well in good areas, allowing them to counter attack, but in the final third the quality has been lacking. Getting into great positions is half the battle, the other half requires composure and Leeds haven’t had it. Some of the passing into the final third has been wayward, too, letting Villa off the hook too often. Rasmus Kristensen’s performance has been impressive, he’s a physical defender and an athlete who can get up and down. Illan Meslier will take the headline though for three incredible saves.