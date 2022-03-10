Leeds United v Aston Villa: Early team news, TV details, predicted line-up and opinion

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.

The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.

Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Leeds United will face Aston Villa tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and opinion upon landing at LS11 but in the meantime here is the team news and how we expect Leeds to line up.

The game is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Leeds United team news

Patrick Bamford will return from his recent injury troubles but as a substitute, Whites boss Jesse Marsch outlining his plan to bring on the Whites no 9 on from the bench.

Bamford has not featured since the home clash against Brentford at the start of December in which the striker returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw, only to injure his hamstring celebrating the leveller.

The Whites no 9 recovered from the hamstring setback but then picked up a quad problem before being kept out by a foot issue, the forward tearing his plantar fascia.

The striker was an unused substitute in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Leicester but will feature this evening against Villa.

Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente are both in contention to start after recent setbacks, Llorente forced to miss Saturday's Foxes clash due to a minor muscular issue.

Forshaw was on the bench at the King Power having missed training during the week and the midfielder replaced Mateusz Klich with 20 minutes left.

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both nearing returns from their hamstring injuries but Leo Hjelde and Tyler Roberts are longer term absentees.

Hjelde has had surgery on a knee injury whilst Roberts went under the knife after rupturing his hamstring against the Foxes.

Marsch believes Hjelde will be out for weeks rather than months but Roberts is looking at around three months out.

Leeds United predicted line up v Aston Villa: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Forshaw, Dallas; Raphinha, Harrison; Rodrigo, James.

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Steven Gerrard will welcome back a trio of players for the visit to Leeds.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are all back, the latter duo having tested positive for Covid prior to last weekend's clash against the Saints.

Marvelous Nakamba is Villa's only absentee due to knee ligament damage.