Leeds United v Arsenal halted after 'power cut' causes issues for VAR and goalline technology

Play was halted at Elland Road by referee Chris Kavanagh after he and his match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goalline technology.

Less than four minutes after kick-off, Kavanagh signalled to both sets of players and fourth official Michael Oliver that the game would have to be delayed.

Leeds officials confirmed that a power cut at the stadium had caused the problem and that they were working to resolves the issues as the players were led from the field amid boos from the fans. It is thought the players will be back out on the pitch at 2.40pm to warm up, with the match starting shortly after.

Players of Leeds United and Arsenal head back into the tunnel as kick off is delayed due to a power outage at Elland Road during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Luis Sinisterra returned to Leeds’ starting line-up for their home game against Premier League leaders Arsenal after suspension.

The Colombia winger was back in place of Patrick Bamford, who dropped to the bench, and was the only change to the side which started in last week’s defeat at Crystal Palace.

Arsenal made seven changes after their midweek Europa League win in Norway against Bodo/Glimt.

Gabriel Jesus overcame injury concerns and returned alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel.

