Leeds United utility man to join rivals on season-long loan as Whites ‘open to offers’ for young trio

Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood is set to join Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side on a season-long loan deal.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST

The former Sunderland and Arsenal youngster will join up with Carrick’s squad, returning to his north east roots for the 2023/24 campaign.

Greenwood featured for the only the second time this season in the Carabao Cup Second Round defeat to Salford City on Tuesday night, striking the crossbar with a free-kick during stoppage time at the end of the second half.

The 21-year-old also converted his spot-kick during the resulting penalty shoot-out but saw Leeds bow out of the competition.

Greenwood has found regular minutes hard to come by at Elland Road amidst a raft of managerial and coaching staff changes during his three-year stay in Yorkshire.

He arrived from Arsenal as a versatile forward player, often leading the line for England’s youth teams whilst also playing off the right in support of Folarin Balogun for the Gunners’ Under-23 side.

At Leeds, he quickly settled into a No. 10 role for Mark Jackson’s Under-23 group before earning senior minutes at No. 8 and No. 6 under Jesse Marsch.

Where he fits in at the Riverside Stadium remains to be seen, but Greenwood’s own preference has typically been to play a more attacking role.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are also open to loan offers for young trio Leo Hjelde, Cody Drameh and Darko Gyabi before Friday evening’s transfer deadline.

