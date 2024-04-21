Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's no doubt about it, Monday night's clash with Middlesbrough is a must win for Leeds United. The Whites are two points adrift of the automatic promotion pace at present and they know a win would be enough to carry them into the top two until next weekend at the very least.

Ahead of that contest, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Longstaff competition

Leeds United continue to be linked with a move for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff with the Sunday People becoming the latest organisation to report the Whites' interest. The report claims Leeds are considering a move for the midfielder should they go up, but they have competition from Championship leaders Leicester City, who are also keen on the 26-year-old.

It is also claimed that Newcastle might be willing to entertain offers of around £15-20m this summer with changes expected at St James' Park this summer. Longstaff has a year remaining on his current contract with the Magpies and while he remains highly thought of in the North East, he could be one to make way for new faces.

Before Leeds can really begin to identify summer transfer targets they know they have to get over the line in the promotion battle and after winning one of their last five in the Championship, that's far from guaranteed.

Leeds told to sign Szmodics

Leeds United have been told to sign Sammie Szmodics this summer should they win promotion to the Premier League. Szmodics scored his 31st goal of the season on Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday and unless something drastic happens, he will pick up the Championship golden boot this season.

Mark Lawrenson has been majorly impressed by the Republic of Ireland international and he believes he would be perfectly suited to either of the three clubs who win promotion to the Premier League.

"I could see Sammie Szmodics playing in the Premier League next season as he’s an out-and-out goal scorer," Lawrenson said, per Football League World. "I could see him fitting into one of the teams that get promotion from the Championship this season, either playing as a number 10, a winger or as the main striker.