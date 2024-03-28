Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wales missed out on qualification for this summer's European Championships with defeat to Poland in a penalty shootout on Tuesday evening, a game in which four Leeds players featured. While Connor Roberts limped off with what is believed to be a thigh injury, Dan James' decisive spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to send the Poles to Euro 2024.

Leeds centre-backs Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu both completed 120 minutes in midweek, prior to the game going to penalties, and were yet to return to Thorp Arch by the time Farke hosted his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The turnaround between this month's international fixtures and the Championship's Easter Weekend fixture list gives Leeds little time to prepare for their trip to Watford on Good Friday. While Farke is expected to make three changes due to injuries sustained on international duty, the German is unlikely to make further swaps in his starting XI as continuity remains the name of the game.

Rodon and Ampadu will bear the scars of a shootout defeat and disappointment at missing out on representing their nation at a major tournament, but as both have shown throughout 2023/24, they are supremely professional and will have put hurt feelings behind them by 8pm on Friday night. Keeping one of the best strikers in world football over the past decade, Robert Lewandowski, quiet for two hours just three days before a crucial fixture in the Championship title race can be seen two ways. On one hand, it is far from ideal to have played at such an intensity, for such a period of time with a schedule allowing for minimal recovery, at least from a physiological perspective. But, Rodon and Ampadu, should they remain in central defence together as they have done for Leeds since January 7, can take inspiration from their own individual performances at the Cardiff City Stadium.

While Ampadu operates in midfield for Wales, it was yet again another stern, miserly defensive display from the Leeds pair contained within the spine of the Welsh team, culminating in another clean sheet. Quite remarkably, Leeds are nearing 20 hours of Championship football without conceding from open play ahead of their fixture against Watford - a milestone which will be reached midway through the first half, should the Hornets be kept at bay. Not only have Rodon and Ampadu been integral in this endeavour, they have been ever-present, playing every available minute alongside each other in league matches during 2024. Only in the 3-0 victory over Birmingham City on New Year's Day did the Welsh duo not start beside one another in central defence.