Leeds United have been urged not to sell one of their key men when the January window comes around

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has urged Leeds United to ‘not entertain’ any possible January offers for star forward Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman has been enjoying a fine run of form with the Whites, who sit third in the table after winning five of their last six Championship games.

Summerville has six goals and four assists in 12 Championship appearances. His impressive performances were always likely to peak interest of clubs in need of an attacker in January with a handful of Premier League sides already linked with a move, although that remains as speculation at this stage.

Hutton played at the top level in Scotland and England for much of his career, turning out for the likes of Rangers, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. And he believes Leeds should not sell Summerville in January if Premier League sides come calling when the window opens.

He told Football Insider: “No price, I don’t think they should sell him. It’s as simple as that. We’re talking about a situation where Leeds have to get up the first time of asking. They’ve already lost a lot of players, first-team players, so why would you take somebody who’s really fighting for you and trying to get you back to the Premier League, why would you get rid of him?

“I jest when I say there’s no price – obviously there is a price where Leeds will see it as satisfactory. But if you’re looking to get back to where you want to be, you don’t sell. You have to keep him and keep him fit to get there. At this moment in time, I wouldn’t even entertain it.”