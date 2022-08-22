Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United continued their fine start to the Premier League season with an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Whites remain unbeaten in the top flight after blowing away Thomas Tuchel’s side at Elland Road, with goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, and Jack Harrison proving to be the difference.

Jesse Marsch’s side now sit third in the table with seven points from their first three matches.

But how are they faring in the transfer market?

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Reported Leeds United target Ismaila Sarr has completed a medical at Aston Villa. The Watford forward is expected to make the move to Villa Park in a deal worth around £23.8m, with confirmation of the transfer expected imminently. (Foot Mercato)

Leeds United are not willing to spend more than £17m on Everton striker Moise Kean, with any potential move for the 22-year-old looking difficult to complete. The Italian international is currently on loan at Juventus, but the Serie A club will need to sign Kean permanently from the Toffees before he can be sold on. (Jeunes Footeux)

Newcastle United have sent Watford a verbal, final proposal for forward Joao Pedro. It is understood that the offer is worth £25m, plus £5m in add-ons. The decision on whether or not that figure is suitable now falls to Watford’s owner, the Pozzo Family. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United scouts were spotted at FC Porto’s 3-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon at the weekend. The Magpies are understood to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcementsin the late stages of the transfer window, leading to speculation that the Toon representative could have been taking a closer look at winger Pepe. (A Bola)

Arsenal could move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo if they fail to land Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “If they [Arsenal] go for it, I still expect a bid for Tielemans to go in. And on the back of that, if they don’t have any success with it, I wouldn’t totally rule him out, Caicedo.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Tottenham and AS Roma have joined Inter Milan and Aston Villa in showing an interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The centre-back could be allowed out to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, especially if the Blues can wrap up a deal for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. (Evening Standard)

Belgian international Hans Vanaken has re-affirmed his plans to join West Ham this summer with talks set to continue between Club Brugge and the Hammers on Monday. The 29-year-old confirmed that he intends to join David Moyes‘ side during the current transfer window stating it his ‘last chance’ to make a career move to England. (Daily Mail)