Leeds United have unveiled their new permanent boss of the club's under-21s.

Scott Gardner has been appointed as head coach of Leeds United's under-21s on a permanent basis and seen his backroom staff strengthened by the arrival of a former England international.

Former Whites under-18s coach Gardner was placed in temporary charge of the 21s last November following the departure of boss Michael Skubala to Lincoln City.

Gardner, 35, has now been appointed on a permanent basis and his backroom staff will also be strengthened with the arrival of former England international, Stewart Downing.

Downing has been appointed as assistant coach at Thorp Arch, joining Michal Pudjak and Chris Elliott on the coaching team.

A former Academy graduate himself, Gardner has a number of years coaching experience with the Whites, having also played for the first team, as well as being capped at England youth level in his early career.