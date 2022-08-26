Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will wear a black third shirt with orange trim in 2022/23, courtesy of kit manufacturer adidas, the club revealed on Friday evening.

The announcement of this latest design rounds off the three shirts Leeds will compete in this season, after the home and away kits were revealed earlier this summer.

The third kit design sees vertical black and dark grey stripes accompanied by three orange stripes atop the shoulders, synonymous with German sportswear giant adidas.

Leeds United unveil their new third kit for 2022/23 (Pic: Leeds United)

Leeds' club crest sits in the middle of the shirt, with the adidas logo placed above it, while the end of the sleeves also have an orange trim to them.

Socks will be bright orange with black rings at the top, and the shorts all black with similar orange trim in the adidas style outlined above.

Primary shirt sponsor SBOTOP adorns the front of the shirt, as it does the home and away strips, with sleeve sponsor Wish above the elbow.

"Our final strip for the current campaign will be worn for the very first time on Saturday afternoon as we take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium,” a club statement read.