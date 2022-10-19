In conjunction with official kit partner adidas, the Whites trio have modelled a colourful adidas Love Unites jersey which costs £50 and a slick black adidas Love United jacket priced at £60. The collection coincides with the annual Rainbow Laces campaign that will be celebrated over the next few Premier League match rounds.

The House of Tiro X Pride collection, that has been made in collaboration with Kris Small, also includes tracksuit bottoms with all of the pieces available to purchase through the Leeds United online outlet and various stores. The multicoloured range launches ahead of the club's specially dedicated Rainbow Laces fixture that will take place on Sunday afternoon as the team take on Fulham at Elland Road.

Supporters in attendance will be able to see both sets of players in the tops and jackets for the warm-up and as they head out of the tunnel ahead of 2pm kick-off and they show their support for Pride and the LGBTQ+ community.

The club help to promote and celebrate the Rainbow Laces campaign every year, and this year is no different with various educational workshops and activities taking place in the lead up to the game through the club's official charity, the Leeds United Foundation.

Members of the club’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group, Marching Out Together, have also been heavily involved in activities once again and a number of representatives will be visible ahead of kick-off at the weekend at the side of the pitch as they wave their flags with pride. The various items are all available to purchase in store at any of the official outlets including those at Elland Road, Trinity Leeds, the White Rose Centre or the Merrion Centre.

The items are also available to be online via the link HERE

The 2022 adidas X Kris Andrew Small Pride Collection was inspired by the Stonewall Activists of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. Together, adidas and Kris Andrew Small offer a collection in solidarity and celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community's past and present, honouring unique belonging – creating a colourful and diverse graphic message among this inclusive and optimistic collection. This partnership is also adjacent to adidas' two key Global Purpose Partners, Athlete Ally and Stonewall UK.

