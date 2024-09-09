Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been selected by new Wales boss Craig Bellamy to start in the country's UEFA Nations League fixture against Montenegro.

Darlow is yet to feature in the league for Leeds this season, making his only appearance of the campaign in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Middlesbrough last month.

The Leeds No. 2 has not played all too regularly since joining the Whites last summer but was somewhat surprisingly called up to the Welsh squad for the first time ahead of this month's internationals.

Established first choice Danny Ward started Wales' Nations League stalemate against Turkey last week, having featured in every international fixture but one since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Darlow has been given the nod at the Gradski Stadion Nikšić tonight, though, with Wales eyeing a first away win since last November against Latvia.

The Leeds stopper's inclusion means it's a clean sweep for United players in the squad also being selected in the starting line-up. Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu start alongside former Elland Road loanee Connor Roberts. Dan James missed this month's international camp through injury after picking up a hamstring issue in Leeds training. Youngster Charlie Crew, meanwhile, was promoted to the senior group last week but has returned to the Under-21 setup who face Iceland.

Darlow's inclusion sends a message to the likes of Ward and the established players within Wales' setup, particularly those who were regulars under previous boss Rob Page, that their inclusion going forth is not guaranteed. Veteran skipper Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson have also been dropped to the bench for the match in Nikšić.