Leeds United under FA investigation following Sergi Canós incident during Brentford draw at Elland Road

Bees’ attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canós appeared to be struck by objects after combining for Brentford’s second goal, which gave the visitors the lead after trailing to Tyler Roberts’ opener at the break.

Canós fell to the floor following his celebration, which took place in front of the Don Revie stand, though was quick to return to his feet before his later substitution.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees man was central to the six-minute purple patch which turned the scoreline around for Brentford, assisting Shandon Baptiste for the visitors equaliser, then heading narrowly wide moments before running in behind the Leeds defence to claim Mbeumo’s through ball and slot home.

The FA are now investigating the incident in LS11, which contravenes FA rule E20.2.

The rule states that: “Each Affiliated Association, Competition and Club shall be responsible for ensuring that no spectators or unauthorised persons are permitted to encroach onto the pitch area, save for reasons of crowd safety, or to throw missiles, bottles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects at or on to the pitch.”

The FA handbook also states, “The FA investigates almost all crowd management issues at fixtures.

Sergi Canós and Bryan Mbeumo react to the incident. Pic: George Wood.

“The FA’s investigations usually involve seeking observations from the club/s concerned and agencies such as the Police.

“The FA works closely with the club/s and any agencies to ensure that those responsible are identified, dealt with appropriately by the club/s and the criminal courts where appropriate."

When asked in his post-match press conference, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank denied knowledge of the incident.

“I have not spoken to him (Canós), I don’t know what happened,” Frank said.

Sergi Canós beats Illan Meslier to put Brentford ahead. Pic:

According to the FA guidelines, disciplinary charges may follow should the investigation conclude that the club did not do enough to prevent or deal with the misconduct of spectators at Elland Road.

At the end of the match a home supporter was seen entering the field of play, where point-winner Patrick Bamford gifted him his shirt before the fan was guided away by stewards.

The investigation follows reports of homophobic chants aimed at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher after Leeds beat the Eagles 1-0 at home on Tuesday night.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.