Leeds United Under-23s - recap: Young Whites fall to Wigan in Premier League Cup opener at York
Leeds United's Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic at the LNER Stadium in York on Wednesday night.
The Whites are set to be young this evening with a number of Mark Jackson's usual Under-23s squad away on international duty.
United kick off their Premier League Cup campaign in the club's opening Group E fixture against the Latics.
Leeds United Under-23s LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 September, 2021, 20:55
- Young Whites side will take on Wigan in PL Cup
- United are in Group E of this season’s tournament
- Kick-off in York is at 7pm
- U23s FT: Leeds United 1-2 Wigan Athletic
FULL-TIME
Leeds are edged out in York by Wigan. A strong showing but the Latics just did enough...
Mullen booked
90+3. The Leeds centre back heads into the book... he goes through McHugh in the United half. Time all but up...
Into injury time
90. No indication of how long is left... but we’re into added time in York. Leeds need some magic.
Wigan sub
90. Clarke on, Thompson off. Ferguson is down for Leeds on the far side which has caused a lengthy stoppage.
LEEDS CHANCE
89. Thomas cuts inside for Leeds... it opens up on the edge of the box and he shoots low but his drilled effort is straight at Tickle in the Wigan goal.
Wigan pressure
85. The visitors are doing a good job of trying to kill this game off... seeing plenty of the ball in the Leeds final third. A couple of shots are blocked. They win a free-kick that flashes all the way through the defence and away. Leeds need something...
Leeds searching
82. Not much to report in the way of chances... Leeds on the ball and trying to build. Wigan set well in their shape.
Leeds sub
79. Littlewood on, Andreucci off. Into the last 10 minutes...
WIGAN CHANCE
75. Huge chance for Wigan to give themselves daylight... Sze is at the back post. He heads a ball back across and Leeds are caught. It takes one bounce and McHugh runs onto it but his header falls wide of the post. Bad miss.
Leeds sub
74. Thomas on for Spencer, he’s off after the injury stoppage. We’re back underway.