Leeds United Under-23s recap - Whites toppled by Everton fightback in Southport

Leeds United's development side travel to face Everton in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow every kick live below on our matchday blog.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:13 pm
Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Mark Jackson takes his squad to Soutport this evening as Leeds return to league action at Under-23s level following the October international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Follow live updates below with the Yorkshire Evening Post throughout the night...

LIVE - Everton U23s v Leeds United U23s

Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 22:18

  • Leeds U23s travel to face Everton
  • United take on the Toffees in PL2 action
  • Kick-off in Southport is at 7pm
  • FULL-TIME: Everton 4-2 Leeds United
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 22:18

Mark Jackson reaction

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 22:03

Our report from Southport

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:59

FULL-TIME

Everton 4-2 Leeds United. Reaction to follow...

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:52

Leeds offside

90+3. United pushing but this one is done... McKinstry strays offside from a Joffy throughball on the far side.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:50

Everton booking

90+2. Butterfield booked - he drags down Joffy in his own half after some lovely skill from the Leeds man.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:48

Six added minutes

90. We’re into added time.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:48

GOAL EVERTON

90. Lovely finish from Hughes. Leeds are short at the back. He steals it and drills into the bottom corner. 4-2 and game over.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:46

Leeds behind

88. For the first time tonight... they were looking the more likely to go on and take the late lead but it’s a sucker punch. Such a weird goal. A tame shot looped up and straight to Whitaker’s feet. United need to find something.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:44

GOAL EVERTON!

86. Ugh. Everton shoot from distance... it’s a nothing effort. Takes a huge deflection and falls to Whitaker in the box who finishes low past Klaesson.

Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:42

Everton chance

84. A rare Everton attack... a deep cross is swung to the back post. Price is there lurking but his header is tame and collected by Klaesson.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
EvertonPremier League 2Yorkshire Evening PostLeeds