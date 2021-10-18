Leeds United Under-23s recap - Whites toppled by Everton fightback in Southport
Leeds United's development side travel to face Everton in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow every kick live below on our matchday blog.
Mark Jackson takes his squad to Soutport this evening as Leeds return to league action at Under-23s level following the October international break.
Follow live updates below with the Yorkshire Evening Post throughout the night...
LIVE - Everton U23s v Leeds United U23s
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 22:18
- Leeds U23s travel to face Everton
- United take on the Toffees in PL2 action
- Kick-off in Southport is at 7pm
- FULL-TIME: Everton 4-2 Leeds United
Mark Jackson reaction
Our report from Southport
FULL-TIME
Everton 4-2 Leeds United. Reaction to follow...
Leeds offside
90+3. United pushing but this one is done... McKinstry strays offside from a Joffy throughball on the far side.
Everton booking
90+2. Butterfield booked - he drags down Joffy in his own half after some lovely skill from the Leeds man.
Six added minutes
90. We’re into added time.
GOAL EVERTON
90. Lovely finish from Hughes. Leeds are short at the back. He steals it and drills into the bottom corner. 4-2 and game over.
Leeds behind
88. For the first time tonight... they were looking the more likely to go on and take the late lead but it’s a sucker punch. Such a weird goal. A tame shot looped up and straight to Whitaker’s feet. United need to find something.
GOAL EVERTON!
86. Ugh. Everton shoot from distance... it’s a nothing effort. Takes a huge deflection and falls to Whitaker in the box who finishes low past Klaesson.
Everton chance
84. A rare Everton attack... a deep cross is swung to the back post. Price is there lurking but his header is tame and collected by Klaesson.