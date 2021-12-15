Leeds United Under-23s Premier League Cup clash against Wigan Athletic postponed

Mark Jackson's side were due to kick off against Wigan Athletic at 7pm on Thursday December 16 at the Lancashire FA in Leyland.

Due to the condition of the pitch, the clash has been called off and will be rearranged for a later date.

In the Premier League Cup group stages, teams play each other twice, with the group's winner and runner-up advancing to the next stage of the competition after all six games have been played.

Wigan are currently leading Group E, having won all three of their Premier League cup games so far, while the Whites are bottom of the group with three points.

On the reverse fixture, Mark Jackson's side lost 2-1 to the Latics at the LNER Community Stadium.

The teams are competing with Mansfield Town and Sunderland for one of two places in the Round of 16.

When the date, time and location for the rearranged match has been confirmed, it will be communicated to fans on the official Leeds United website.

Leeds United under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

