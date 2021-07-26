Leeds United Under-23s celebrate with the the Premier League 2 Division 2 trophy. Pic: LUFC

The Whites will travel to the capital on August 16 to get their 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign underway against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Mark Jackson's side are competing in the top division of England's academy structure for the first time following promotion last season.

United are set to play their home games across three different venues for the upcoming campaign.

Leeds will host Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in their opening home match on August 23 but have also penned in games at Elland Road and the LNER York Stadium.

United will travel to Loughborough University to take on Derby County four days later (August 27) to round out the opening month of action.

A first meeting with Manchester United will take place in November 5 while Leeds will also meet the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this season.

The Whites have also entered the EFL Trophy and will take on Tranmere Rovers (September 14), Oldham Athletic (September 28) and Salford City (November 2) in Group G.

Leeds United s Under-23s Premier League 2 fixture list in full:

Crystal Palace (A) - Monday 16th August, 19:00 - Selhurst Park

Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Monday 23rd August, 16:00 - Thorp Arch

Derby County (A) - Friday 27th August, 19:00 - Loughborough University

West Ham United (H) - Saturday 11th September, 13:00 - Thorp Arch

Tranmere (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 14th September, 19:00 - Prenton Park

Liverpool (A) - Sunday 19th September, 14:00 - LFC Academy

Blackburn Rovers (H) - Friday 24th September, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium

Oldham (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 28th September, 19:00 - Boundary Park

Leicester City (A) - Friday 1st October, 19:00 - LCFC Training Ground

Everton (A) - Monday 18th October, 19:00 - Pure Stadium Southport

Brighton & HA (H) - Monday 25th October, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium

Arsenal (H) - Friday 29th October, 19:00 - Elland Road

Salford (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 2nd November, 19:00 - Peninsula Stadium

Manchester United (A) - Friday 5th November, TBC - TBC

Chelsea (H) - Friday 19th November, 13:00 - Thorp Arch

Manchester City (A) - Saturday 27th November, 15:00 - TBC

Leicester City (H) - Monday 6th December, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium

Everton (H) - Monday 20th December, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium

West Ham United (A) - Monday 10th January, 19:00 - Rush Green

Derby County (H) - Monday 17th January, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium

Blackburn Rovers (A) - Monday 24th January, 19:00 - Lancashire FA

Liverpool (H) - Monday 7th February, 19:00 - Elland Road

Brighton & HA (A) - Friday 18th February, 14:00 - BHAFC Training Ground

Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Monday 28th February, 19:00 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester United (H) - Monday 14th March, 19:00 - Elland Road

Chelsea (A) - Friday 18th March - 19:00, Kingsmeadow Stadium

Crystal Palace (H) - Monday 4th April, 19:00 - Elland Road

Manchester City (H) - Monday 25th April, 19:00 - Elland Road