Leeds United Under-23s Premier League 2 fixture list revealed with home games across three venues
Leeds United's Under-23s will begin the new season on the road at Crystal Palace next month.
The Whites will travel to the capital on August 16 to get their 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign underway against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.
Mark Jackson's side are competing in the top division of England's academy structure for the first time following promotion last season.
United are set to play their home games across three different venues for the upcoming campaign.
Leeds will host Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in their opening home match on August 23 but have also penned in games at Elland Road and the LNER York Stadium.
United will travel to Loughborough University to take on Derby County four days later (August 27) to round out the opening month of action.
A first meeting with Manchester United will take place in November 5 while Leeds will also meet the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this season.
The Whites have also entered the EFL Trophy and will take on Tranmere Rovers (September 14), Oldham Athletic (September 28) and Salford City (November 2) in Group G.
Leeds United s Under-23s Premier League 2 fixture list in full:
Crystal Palace (A) - Monday 16th August, 19:00 - Selhurst Park
Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Monday 23rd August, 16:00 - Thorp Arch
Derby County (A) - Friday 27th August, 19:00 - Loughborough University
West Ham United (H) - Saturday 11th September, 13:00 - Thorp Arch
Tranmere (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 14th September, 19:00 - Prenton Park
Liverpool (A) - Sunday 19th September, 14:00 - LFC Academy
Blackburn Rovers (H) - Friday 24th September, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium
Oldham (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 28th September, 19:00 - Boundary Park
Leicester City (A) - Friday 1st October, 19:00 - LCFC Training Ground
Everton (A) - Monday 18th October, 19:00 - Pure Stadium Southport
Brighton & HA (H) - Monday 25th October, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium
Arsenal (H) - Friday 29th October, 19:00 - Elland Road
Salford (A) (EFL Trophy) - Tuesday 2nd November, 19:00 - Peninsula Stadium
Manchester United (A) - Friday 5th November, TBC - TBC
Chelsea (H) - Friday 19th November, 13:00 - Thorp Arch
Manchester City (A) - Saturday 27th November, 15:00 - TBC
Leicester City (H) - Monday 6th December, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium
Everton (H) - Monday 20th December, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium
West Ham United (A) - Monday 10th January, 19:00 - Rush Green
Derby County (H) - Monday 17th January, 19:00 - LNER York Stadium
Blackburn Rovers (A) - Monday 24th January, 19:00 - Lancashire FA
Liverpool (H) - Monday 7th February, 19:00 - Elland Road
Brighton & HA (A) - Friday 18th February, 14:00 - BHAFC Training Ground
Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Monday 28th February, 19:00 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Manchester United (H) - Monday 14th March, 19:00 - Elland Road
Chelsea (A) - Friday 18th March - 19:00, Kingsmeadow Stadium
Crystal Palace (H) - Monday 4th April, 19:00 - Elland Road
Manchester City (H) - Monday 25th April, 19:00 - Elland Road
Arsenal (A) - Friday 29th April, 19:00 - Emirates Stadium