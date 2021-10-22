Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites were searching for their first victory on home soil of the season at development level but were made to wait by the visiting Seagulls.

Substitute Joseph Snowdon opened the scoring though it was another man from the bench in Lorent Tolaj who ensured the points were shared.

United forced goalkeeper Tom McGill into a number of saves in the first half - Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood in particular forcing the stopper into quick action.

Tom Leonard pushed a diving header over the bar from inside the six-yard box but it was Amari Miller - the hosts best player on the night - who went closest.

The winger cut inside and unleashed a wonderful dipping shot from distance only to see his effort smash off the inside of the post and roll across the line.

Leeds started the second period on top after what was an even encounter in the opening 45 minutes.

Greenwood forced McGill into more saves before turning provider as United finally broke the deadlock just after the hour mark.

Miller left his man in a heap on the floor to find the striker who touched the ball back to Snowdon with the full-back finishing off excellently from the edge of the area.

The Whites were buoyed and went in search of another though it was a set-piece that provided their undoing late on.

Kristoffer Klaesson saved well initially from a frantic free-kick but Seagulls forward Tolaj reacted quickest to the loose ball six minutes from time which saw the night end level.

Leeds United U23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Hjelde (Snowdon 45), Jenkins (McGurk 90+2), Kenneh, Moore, Miller, Bate, Dean, Greenwood, Summerville (Gray 45). Subs not used: Van den Heuvel, Hughes.