Leeds United under-23s drawn in Group H for Premier League Cup

Leeds United's under-23s have been drawn in Group H for the 2018/19 Premier League Cup alongside Newcastle United, Southampton and either Notts County or Newport County.

The Whites will go up against the Magpies and the Saints, who ply their trade in Premier League Division Two, while the winner of Notts County and Newport will determine the final spot in the group.

Leeds will face each side home and away in an attempt to qualify for the final eight knockout stages with specific dates and kick-off times for the fixtures to be confirmed in due course.

