Leeds United under-23s: Dalby at the double as Whites brush aside Coventry with Bielsa watching on

Leeds United ran out 2-1 winners at Nethermoor Park on Monday evening in the development league curtain raiser with Marcelo Bielsa in attendance at Guiseley.

United had the opening chance of the game after just six minutes as Jordan Stevens latched onto a perfectly placed through ball from the returning Conor Shaughnessy but the midfielder's driven effort flew agonisingly wide of the mark.

Moments later Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Nethermoor Park and just as he was settling into his seat, with no bucket in sight, United opened the scoring.

The visitors were struggling to contain Leeds as they deployed the high press in a 4-1-4-1 formation and finally it told as Coventry defender Chris Camwell gifted the ball to Jack Clarke deep in their own half who found Sam Dalby inside the area to rifle home.

"Positive comments do not make us a better team." Marcelo Bielsa brushes off praise of Leeds United - and rejects bookies' title odds

United would double their advantage in first half stoppage time at Yosuke Ideguchi picked out an inch perfect cross to Dalby who floated a header over the onrushing Corey Addai in the visiting goal.

Leeds started in much the same vein in the second period but were hit by a sucker punch as City grabbed a goal back against the run of play as Reece Allassani slotted home with the only Coventry shot of the game.

Carlos Corberan's men continued to knock the ball around untroubled as the game entered the closing stages and were relatively untroubled with their only chance coming in the form of a Shaughnessy header which was tipped well over the bar.

City failed to muster another chance as Leeds ran out 2-1 winners and were well worth their win to get up and running for the season in the development league.