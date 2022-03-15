Leeds United under-23s 3 Manchester United under-23s 0 recap: Archie Gray nets peach
Leeds United's under-23s face Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road this evening and you can follow all the developments from LS11 here.
The young Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 7pm kick-off and Leeds had already sold 8,000 tickets more than 24 hours before kick-off.
The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Andy Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.
Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.
Tonight's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.
The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers both have a game in hand.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news and pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.
Leeds United under-23s 3 Manchester United under-23s 0 LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:59
- 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
- 8,000 tickets sold more than 24 hours before kick-off
- New boss Andy Taylor’s first league game
- Leeds two points clear of drop zone
Full time
Brilliant
90 + 3: To every Leeds pass. Jenkins then clatters Mejbri and is booked
Another save by Klaesson
90 + 2: He has been excellent
Five minutes added time
The sooner it’s over for Man U the better, Dean flies into another challenge just now
Oh, not the best
87: Dean with a rubbish free kick that is yards over the bar but he can see the funny side. He and Leeds have been brilliant
Leeds free kick
86: Summerville flying towards the box at a million miles an hour and Fernandez brings home down, booked
Brilliant from Kenneh
83: Flying block to keep out a powerful shot
Attendance
9808 - wow.
Leeds all over Man United
79: Crowd are loving this, shouts for a penalty for handball ignored
CHANCE LEEDS
74: Miller twists and turns into the box but shot deflected wide, scramble at the corner ends with Cresswell volleying over