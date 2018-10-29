Leeds United under-23s 2 Hull City under-23s 1: Whites see off Tigers at Thorp Arch with big names involved

Leeds United under-23s side ran out 2-1 winners over Hull City at Thorp Arch on Monday afternoon with a host of first-team players involved in the Professional Development League clash.

Carlos Corberan was able to name a strong starting eleven for the visit of the Tigers with senior players Barry Douglas, Jamal Blackman, Lewis Baker, Jack Clarke, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts all made available.

Ryan Edmondson also took his place in the line-up leading the attack with Robbie Gotts, Conor Shaughnessy, Leif Davis and Jamie Shackleton completing the side.

United enjoyed much of the ball in the opening half but like Bielsa's first-team squad found chances hard to come by.

Hull went close themselves through Will Keane but Blackman was equal to it before Edmondson continued his fine run of form in front of goal as he broke the deadlock before the break.

Baker picked out an inch-perfect ball for Clarke on the right with the winger producing a lovely low cross into the box for the striker to prod home from close-range.

Edmondson though, who had been hobbling since an earlier clash with Roberts in the Hull box, left the field shortly afterwards unable to continue.

The second half got off to a similar start with United dominating much of the ball but it was the visitors who looked the likelier to even things up.

Keane went close with a shot from outside the box before the Whites broke decisively to double their advantage in the closing stages.

Gotts picked out the run of Harrison at the far post who saw his shot matched with a hand from Long in the City goal but it wasn't enough to keep the effort out as it looped over the Hull stopper and into the empty net.

City grabbed one back as time expired through Keane after Blackman parried a header back to the striker to set up a nervy finish but Corberan's side held on to earn a deserved win and retain their spot at the top of the northern section.

Leeds United XI: Blackman, Gotts, Douglas, Shackleton, Shaughnessy, Davis, Clarke, Baker, Harrison, Edmondson, Roberts. Subs: Huffer, Nicell, Pearce, Diaz, Stevens.

Hull City XI: Long, Chadwick, Fleming, Ritson, Mazuch, Curry, Lewis-Potter, Stewart, Keane, Sheaf, Smith. Subs: Foulkes, Thacker, Hickey, Powell, Salam.