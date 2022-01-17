Leeds United under-23s 2 Derby County under-23s 0 - Whites overcome fresh injury blow to leap out of drop zone

The Rams lined up one place above the second-bottom Whites on goal difference and with two games in hand on Mark Jackson's side but United's first league win since September changed the picture of the Premier League Two, Division One table

The victory came after Leeds had suffered yet another injury blow as Stuart McKinstry suffered a whack on the right hand touchline in the early stages.

It was soon clear that the winger would be unable to continue and 15-year -old Archie Gray was brought on in his place.

ELATION: Leeds United's under-23s celebrate as Charlie Allen doubles the Whites advantage against Derby County. Picture by LUFC.

Leeds gradually began to create good chances, Max Dean particularly lively upfront and firing over the bar.

Derby then threatened in the 27th minute as Isaac Hutchinson escaped down the right flank but Kristoffer Klaesson beat away his cross/shot with his legs.

And two minutes later United went ahead as Miller netted a screamer from 25 yards out, the winger cutting in from the right before unleashing a superb dipping strike that flew into the top left corner with venom.

Leeds quickly pressed in search of a second, Dean's drive from the edge of the area saved and a firm McCarron cross flying through the box.

But Derby ended the half in the ascendancy, Klaesson spilling a powerful drive from Osazeee Aghatise before gathering at the second attempt and Hutchinson seeing a strong effort blocked.

Whites boss Mark Jackson made a double change during the interval as Gray and McCarron made way for Nohan Kenneh and Kris Moore.

Leeds almost doubled their lead three minutes after the restart as Dean let fly from the edge of the area but his low effort that was heading for the bottom right corner was tipped wide by keeper Harrison Foulkes.

But Derby then squandered a glorious chance to level three minutes later as a cross from the right played in Louie Watson who could only blast his effort over via skimming the crossbar.

Four minutes later, a free kick from the left presented Darren Robinson with a free header that was deflected inches wide and a poor first touch then cost Hutchinson who had been picked out in the box by an Aghatise cross.

But only a fine save by Rams 'keeper Foulkes denied Leeds a second goal in the 65th minute as Allen unleashed a similar effort to Miller's first half strike but this time the shot was tipped over.

Seven minutes later, the Whites were denied in spectacular fashion by the frame of the goal as Harvey Sutcliffe played in Allen whose thunderous strike smashed back off the crossbar and Sean McGurk sent a follow up attempt over.

But Allen would not be denied and the midfielder doubled the Whites advantage with six minutes left when turning in the box after Miller had skewed his shot before firing home a lovely finish into the corner of the net.

Leeds United under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron (Moore 46), Jenkins, Mullen, Littlewood, McKinstry (Gray 14, Kenneh 46), Allen, Dean, McGurk, Miller. Subs not used: Van Den Heuvel, Coleman.

Derby under-23s: Foulkes, McDonald, Grewal-Pollard, Clarke (Ebiowei 74), Bardell, Buchanan (Soloman 64), Hutchinson, Robinson, Cybulski, Watson, Aghatise. Subs not used: Randle, Matthews, Kelly.