Leeds United under-23s 1 Chelsea under-23s 3 - Recap as young Whites suffer Blues reverse at Thorp Arch

Leeds United's under-23s face Chelsea's under-23s at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon - and you can follow all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:00 pm
CLEAR MESSAGE: Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson, above, says it is important his side build momentum following Monday's Premier League Cup success in today's clash against Chelsea. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Jackson’s newly-promoted side have gone six Premier League Two Division One games without winning but enjoyed a 2-1 success at home to Premier League Cup visitors Mansfield Town on Monday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ninth-placed Leeds are still seeking a first home win of the season in PL2 D1 but Chelsea sit second-bottom and are yet to win away.

Our live blog below will provide all the pre-match team news, build up and then live updates and analysis.

Leeds United under-23s 1 Chelsea under-23s 3 FULL TIME

Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 13:25

  • 1pm kick-off at Thorp Arch
  • Leeds seeking first home league win of the season
  • Joe Gelhardt on the bench for Whites
  • Tyler Roberts starts
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 11:11

All eyes on the team sheet

Team news will be with us for this one at around 12pm but Marcelo Bielsa says it is “probable” that Joe Gelhardt will feature having recovered from a recent minor setback. Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo also need minutes but Bielsa has not said they will be involved so it could be straight into the squad for Sunday’s clash at Spurs for them. All will be revealed soon.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 11:27

Mark Jackson’s message to his young Whites

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:08

TEAM NEWS - Tyler Roberts starts

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:10

Leeds team (1 to 11)

Klaesson, Moore, Hjelde, Bate, Kenneh, Mullen, Dean, Gray, Roberts, Greenwood, Miller.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:12

Leeds subs - Gelhardt on the bench

Van den Heuvel, Allen, McGurk, Gelhardt, McKinstry

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:54

The full team news

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 12:59

Here we go then

Players out at Thorp Arch. Sam Greenwood leads out the Whites,, fresh from captaining England’s under-20s

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 13:03

Underway

Greenwood kicks us off with a pass to Roberts

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 13:05

The formation

Roberts upfront with Greenwood in behind, Gray in the middle of the park, just ahead of Bate. Dean wide right. Miller wide left.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 13:06

First attempt from Roberts

3: Bright start by Leeds who work the ball to Roberts on the edge of the box, low shot heading into the bottom right is easily saved.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
ChelseaBluesMansfield Town