Leeds United under-23s 1 Chelsea under-23s 3 - Recap as young Whites suffer Blues reverse at Thorp Arch
Leeds United's under-23s face Chelsea's under-23s at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon - and you can follow all the latest here.
Jackson’s newly-promoted side have gone six Premier League Two Division One games without winning but enjoyed a 2-1 success at home to Premier League Cup visitors Mansfield Town on Monday.
Ninth-placed Leeds are still seeking a first home win of the season in PL2 D1 but Chelsea sit second-bottom and are yet to win away.
Our live blog below will provide all the pre-match team news, build up and then live updates and analysis.
Leeds United under-23s 1 Chelsea under-23s 3 FULL TIME
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 13:25
- 1pm kick-off at Thorp Arch
- Leeds seeking first home league win of the season
- Joe Gelhardt on the bench for Whites
- Tyler Roberts starts
All eyes on the team sheet
Team news will be with us for this one at around 12pm but Marcelo Bielsa says it is “probable” that Joe Gelhardt will feature having recovered from a recent minor setback. Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo also need minutes but Bielsa has not said they will be involved so it could be straight into the squad for Sunday’s clash at Spurs for them. All will be revealed soon.
Mark Jackson’s message to his young Whites
TEAM NEWS - Tyler Roberts starts
Leeds team (1 to 11)
Klaesson, Moore, Hjelde, Bate, Kenneh, Mullen, Dean, Gray, Roberts, Greenwood, Miller.
Leeds subs - Gelhardt on the bench
Van den Heuvel, Allen, McGurk, Gelhardt, McKinstry
The full team news
Here we go then
Players out at Thorp Arch. Sam Greenwood leads out the Whites,, fresh from captaining England’s under-20s
Underway
Greenwood kicks us off with a pass to Roberts
The formation
Roberts upfront with Greenwood in behind, Gray in the middle of the park, just ahead of Bate. Dean wide right. Miller wide left.
First attempt from Roberts
3: Bright start by Leeds who work the ball to Roberts on the edge of the box, low shot heading into the bottom right is easily saved.